After 14 dates to bid for access to the classification, which only the four best-placed teams from each of the two zones achieved, the quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup of Argentine soccer have already been played. and now there are only four semi-finalists, who are looking to reach the grand final.
First of all, Platense defeated Huracán on penalties, a team that had finished as the leader of Zone A. The next to get into the top four was Godoy Cruz, who also equalized in the 90 minutes (in their case against Banfield) and beat their rival in the penalty shootout. “Calamar” and “Tomba”, then, will star in one of the two semis.
On the other hand, yesterday Sunday River Plate achieved an agonizing 2-1 with a goal from Facundo Colidio, in Córdoba over Belgrano, and then saw how Central Rosarywho tied 2-2 with Racing in regulation time, beat them 7-6 through the maximum penalty.
Regardless of which team lifts this trophy, it must also be taken into account that the last place in Argentine football will be assigned for the 2024 continental tournaments, which are being played head to head. Platense and Argentinos Juniors, lifelong rivals.
The fact is that if “Calamar” wins the tournament, it will play the Liberators in the group stage and “Bicho”, his classic, will run out of drinks. In that case, Godoy Cruz will play the South American.
Meanwhile, yes Godoy Cruz, River either Rosario Central will be champions of the League Cup, Those from La Paternal will go to the Sudamericana and “Marrón” will not qualify for international cups.
“Tomba”, for its part, has a good chance of getting into Libertadores: if it wins this tournament it will go to the group stage, while if River or Central win it it will enter phase 2 of the playoffs. If Platense wins it, it will maintain its current access place to Sudamericana. What will happen?
