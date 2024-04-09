The Professional Football League announced a few hours ago the schedule for the The long-awaited fourteenth and final day of competition of the 2024 Professional League Cupwhere many teams will seek to get into the qualification positions for the quarterfinals of the tournament, but where there will only be room for four teams from each zone.
The only one classified so far is Godoy Cruz de Mendozawhich will visit Boca Juniors, one of the teams that are playing for qualification to the quarterfinals, although “Xeneize” must play this Friday its postponed match against Estudiantes in La Plata, which had been suspended due to the decompensation of footballer Javier Altamirano.
Until now, the only ones of the so-called “big five” who are qualifying are precisely Boca and their classic rival River, who will have to visit Córdoba to play against Instituto, while Independiente and Racing still have chances but at the moment they are not getting the ticket. San Lorenzo was left without opportunities in zone B. We review the last working day.
Saturday April 13
Sunday April 14
Monday April 15
Tuesday April 16
Wednesday April 17
Argentinos Juniors (1 Zone A) – Mouth (4 Zone B)
Godoy Cruz (1 Zone B) – Workshops (4 Zone A)
Barracks (2 Zone A) – Defending (3 Zone B)
Lanus (2 Zone B) – River Plate (3 Zone A)
The best four from each zone will play the quarterfinals in a single match, in the neutral stadium, as follows:
The quarterfinals will be carried out on weekend of April 21. The semi-finals They would be a week later (that of the Sunday April 28) and the final will be on May 5. All matches will be in neutral stadium.
Both in the quarterfinals as in the semifinals, In case of a tie, they will go to criminal while the final will have a extra time composed of two 15-minute stages that, if a winner is not declared, will have a definition from the penalty spot.
Whoever becomes champion will qualify for the Champions Trophyto be played with the winner of the 2024 Professional League, which will begin on May 12.
