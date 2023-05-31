Spanish football is categorized as one of the best in the world, because of its purchasing power and all the stars it contains They capture the vast majority of European soccer fans with a very modern style.

However, it is no secret to anyone that since Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi, the two stars of this football, left their respective teams, Spanish football has been going through a transition.

The Catalan team became La Liga champion sooner than expected, as it had a very good season, with outstanding players line by line.

So much so, that the Barcelona soccer club became Champion of the League after several seasons to be forgotten, since they suffered both mentally and financially.

It is for this reason, that the other teams and even the champion himself are already looking for new players to be able to transcend in the competition next season. In the last few hours, some interests and news from the main Spanish soccer teams have been revealed, such as Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

What is known today May 30 of the La Liga transfer market.

Real Madrid- Out

Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid to Marco Asensio last week — as negotiations have been ongoing for days. 🟣🔵 #AVFC No final decision yet, still waiting on the player as PSG have also approached Asensio, Italian clubs too. Villa, pushing to get an answer asap. pic.twitter.com/MUVIDA3J5D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

As of today, some casualties in the main teams have already been rumored, one of them and the most striking, may be the departure of one of the players with the highest quality in the white team, Well, the most certain thing is that Marco Asencio signs for an English team, exactly Aston Villa.



A few days ago, it was said that Marco will not renew with the team of his loves and according to journalists from the Spanish outlet ‘Marca’, the Spanish player confirms his departure tomorrow with a statement.

Diego Pico, journalists from the newspaper ‘Marca’, also narrates that Mariano Díaz, striker for Real Madrid, and Nacho Fernández, central defender of the same team, They have the possibility of leaving the Merengue team, as several teams have asked about them.

In the case of Nacho Fernández, it is understood that Inter Milan and Villarreal are the teams that want to bet on him. And he is waiting for what may happen in the next few days.

new players

youEverything seems to indicate that the young English player Jude Bellingham will sign for Real Madrid, This was stipulated by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano through a statement.

He states in his letter that the personal terms with the player would already be agreed upon and the only thing missing would be to speak with the German team, Borussia Dortmund.

In addition, the newspaper ‘Marca’ confirms that Joselu, a Spanish player, could end up signing on loan, since he would be the replacement for the passive player Mariano Díaz.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages. Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again. New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agreement with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Atletico Madrid

The important news that has broken in the sports world for this team is that its Portuguese star, João Félix, He will not be hired by Chelsea, as the new ‘Dt’, Mauricio Pochettino, will not have him in his plans and therefore the president of the Madrid team would come out to confirm it in a statement.

🚨🔵 João Félix will NOT stay at Chelsea next season. Pochettino has decided, João returns to Atléti. “We have been informed that Poch does not count with João Félix for Chelsea. He will return here, we’ll see… we’ve nothing planned”, Atlético president Cerezo has announced. pic.twitter.com/81i7fYauWG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

Barcelona

Much has been said about the Catalan team and the reigning La Liga champion. It is rumored that the Blaugrana legend Leonel Andrés Messi has a chance to return, since his present at PSG is not what the Argentine expected.

Also, the coach of the same team, Xavi Hernández, has confirmed that last season they were interested in having João Canceló, the good versatile winger who is currently on loan to the German team FC Bayern München. The team that owns this player, Manchester City, has the idea of ​​selling him, since they will not have him in the future and he may join the Catalan team.

Barcelona- Casualties

Unfortunately, for all the ‘Cules’ fans, the two insignia of the team will end their relationship with the team, these are Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, whose future is unknown at the moment.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba celebrated their last title as Barcelona players 9 days ago. See also Is it complicated for you? The results that could lead River to not depend on itself in the League Cup

It must be borne in mind that the transfer market is a time of many rumors, some of which end up being true. and therefore, as the days go by, more departures and more purchases for Spanish football can be confirmed.

Three arrested in Valencia for racist insults to Vinícius | Time

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

