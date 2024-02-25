A invitation letter to the United States is a document that can be used to support a foreign who intends to obtain an American visa to legally enter the North American country.

Although the document can be issued to invite a close family member or friend, it must be used with great care, since using it incorrectly can cause problems and its effectiveness depends on certain factors.

Regularly, the letter is delivered to a United States Embassy or Consulate when applying for a tourist visa to travel to the American Union, and although it is not a necessary document and can rarely be requested, it can ultimately help the consular agent to decide whether to approve or reject the visa.

Among the institutions that issue a letter of invitation to the USA There are companies, churches, universities and civil organizations.

On the other hand, American citizens who request it have to prove their status with a birth or naturalization certificate, or even through an American passport. All legal permanent residents writing a letter of invitation to visit the United States must include a copy of both sides of the Green Card.

The first thing you have to do to write an invitation letter is that it should be done by a person who plans travel to the United Statessince you have to demonstrate all types of ties, regardless of whether they are family, personal or professional, depending on the invitation.

Likewise, economic ties must be verified to demonstrate that the foreign person who will be helped with the letter of invitation to the country is solvent and does not wish to stay in USA.

If an organization invites you, then you have to demonstrate that you are not going to charge for your visit, you are not going to charge, you have to detail the type of activities you are going to carry out.

Keep in mind that there is no established format for writing the invitation letter, but certain requirements must be met:

– The invitation letter must be written in English

– Time, place and date must be included

– It must have general information about the person writing it, such as name, immigration status, date of birth, occupation, address and others.

– Full name, address and date of birth of the guest

– Include the ties you have with said person

– Reasons and duration of the guest's visit

– Write it on a computer and print the document

– Sign the document by hand

The person to whom the invitation letter was sent must process a B1/B2 visa to enter the United States.

