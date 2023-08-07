An inquiry was received from a reader saying: How is an insolvency case submitted to the court and under what name is the application registered? Note that all required documents are available after taking a look at the insolvency law.

Should all documents related to property and commercial licenses be extracted from all emirates of the country, or is it sufficient for the emirate where the application is submitted?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The submission is made under the name of a request to open insolvency procedures and liquidate the debtor’s funds, and the documents are in accordance with the insolvency law, including a statement of the assets owned by the applicant and his rights with others and the debts he owes to others supported by documents. residence or activity therein

