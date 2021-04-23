With his fiery orange helmet, the File will return to navigate the waters of the Paraná de las Palmas, in Escobar, to recover his plate from largest regasifier ship in the world. Property of the Excelerate Energy firm, in the last hours the mooring maneuvers at the Buenos Aires terminal were completed.

And from today began with the loading of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), in what is considered the start of the winter supply campaign for the entire country, as reported in recent days by the National Energy Secretariat.

“From this Friday, Escobar’s regasifier is operational to inject gas based on demand needs. As planned, we will have a new supply source available, which will be added to Argentine gas, Bolivian gas and the ship. regasifier that IEASA has already hired, “said the secretary of that portfolio, Darío Martínez.

Escobar’s Regasification Vessel had stopped operating in October.

The File moves from the coast of Paraná de las Palmas, the only point of entry for liquefied natural gas that Argentina imports to cover the peak of winter demand.

Now this floating unit is anchored. Last night from the first tanker it received its first load of LNG. And today it would be in a position to inject into the transport system if necessary.

This regasifier ship has an injection capacity of about 23 million cubic meters per day of gas, and its task will be complemented as of May 26 with the arrival of a second unit at the port of Bahía Blanca, although with a lower dispatch capacity: 17 million cubic meters.

This 11-year-old floating gas container was built in 2010 and sails under the flag of Belgium. Its load capacity is 14,7994 cubic meters of liquid gas and its current draft is 9 meters. Its total length (LOA) is 291 meters (about two and a half blocks) and its width is 43.4 meters.

The Secretary of Energy Darío Martínez stated that “the program outlined and designed together with the company Integración Energética Argentina (IEASA-ex Enarsa) to supply the gas demand of Argentines this winter is being fulfilled.”

The energy authority added that “from Friday, Escobar’s regasifier will be operational to inject gas based on demand needs,” which according to estimates by the Ministry of Energy could reach peaks of up to 150 million cubic meters per day. .

Two ships. Starting in June, the regasification vessel that has been operating in Bahía Blanca since 2008 will be joined by another similar one installed in Escobar, which will supply gas to the Campana and Timbúes thermal power plants.

In August 2019, the Expedient marked a peak of almost 22 million cubic meters per day (mm3 / d), according to the company Excelerate Energy, owner and operator of the vessel. And it surpassed that figure last year, with a new world record after the injection of 22.7 million cubic meters of gas to supply the demand of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The Belgian ship Expedient, the country’s largest gas supplier from the port of Escobar.

Closure in October and fear of lack of gas

In October of last year, the Justice ordered the preventive closure of the port of Escobar, in Paraná de las Palmas, the only one that receives liquefied gas from abroad. The reason? After an expert opinion, it had led to a 9-year claim from neighbors and environmentalists who warned of an explosion risk.

It was a determination made by magistrates Adrián González Charvay and Raúl Alejandro Roust, which were based on a 2011 complaint. Then, a neighbor of Escobar had stated that the port, located at kilometer 74.5 of Paraná de las Palmas, “ presents a situation of danger of massive urban death due to the damage of a fire or explosion of Liquefied Natural Gas ”.

Nine years later, the definition taken by the justice was argued in that request and in an expert report made by the San Martín Appeals Chamber, and contemplated the preventive closure of the regasification port until in February of this year it was re-enabled.

Natural gas is liquefied to reduce its volume and facilitate its transport from the fields to the consumption areas. Once at destination, it is treated to return it to its original gaseous state from these terminals.

Liquid gas imports were paralyzed on October 16 of last year, as was part of the operation of the Escobar terminal, which stopped injecting gas into the AMBA network. But after almost four months, through a court order, this closure of inactivity in the port terminal was suspended.