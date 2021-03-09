Families under pressure?

While we all experience the restrictions created by the pandemic, the way we experience them is strongly linked to our social characteristics. This is what we document in the first survey conducted by our research network during and after confinement. For several weeks, we followed 18 families (heterosexual with young children) scattered throughout the geographic and social space.

The conditions for exercising professional work have played a decisive role in the experience of confinement: the quality of working relationships has had an impact on families. Some people in activity have been able to rely on work groups where the relational quality has been maintained, ensuring cohesion and solidarity. In these groups, particularly identified in non-market sectors, the costs associated with family life have been taken into account, making it possible to limit the extension of work while ensuring the maintenance of professional activities that are the most meaningful. In the sectors of activity that are most integrated into the market economy, the respondents underlined the forms of competition maintained between colleagues, which can be read for example in online presenteeism. In these cases, work is imposed on families, even if it means often invading them, without consideration for the pace and obligations of the latter.

Thus, the strongest relational tensions within families have been observed in contrasting social environments. They were expressed in the most popular homes, where employment has been called into question, partial unemployment measures frequently worsening already constrained economic budgets. These families were also concerned about the follow-up of the school, without always having the material equipment and school resources necessary for peaceful pedagogical continuity. But these tensions are also revealed among women executives pursuing careers in sectors of activity less sensitive to the question of the work-family relationship. They have shown their desire to “do well” their work, but also to “do well” with their children, without always having been faced with their permanent care over a long period before the health crisis. Elsewhere, where confinement has been experienced without economic anxiety, in culturally endowed middle-class families enjoying real autonomy in the conduct of professional work, family relations have been described as more peaceful, and this all the more so as these families have allowed themselves more leeway with regard to school prescriptions.

Along with professional and parental issues, our survey, like others, corroborates the very strong increase in domestic and parental work during confinement. If the men got more involved, the women did even more, ensuring the work of organizing the household and forcing themselves to hear from relatives, especially the elderly.

These few elements show that, if the pandemic is recomposing the form of our social relations (restriction, family-centricity, etc.), the content of the latter is largely defined at the crossroads of social class and gender relations which notably structure our society.

Alone, with the others

“The days go by and look the same, everything is mechanical, the virtual social momentum of the first confinement has fallen like a breath. It was a breath filled with hope from an unprecedented experience that we hoped would be short. Now I’m just alone with the others. When all our relationships are virtual, we can always be elsewhere and nowhere ”, Julien, 24 years old.

To evoke the impact of the confinement (s) on our interpersonal and subjective relationships is to evoke the impact of the confinement on relationships with others: friend, colleague, companion, children, home, work, anything that can be invested but that escapes the perimeter of the ego, and that psychoanalysis calls the “object relation”. Locking up the subject, forcing his body to move around, subjecting him to new rules dictated by the health constraints of a global pandemic, requires everyone to redefine themselves in a restricted space, even sometimes very restricted, where social relations are present. dry up or even disappear. In March 2020, it was a question of taking “social distance”, an expression quickly replaced by “physical distance” to account for the possible presence, even the omnipresence of the other in virtual modalities which are constantly reinvented. The other, the friend, the colleague can make themselves “available” in a few clicks. It is then visible and audible, but the person behind the screen must still be able to meet it without being tempted to turn off the camera, mute the sound, or quite simply to pick up the conversation in the room. greater indifference. The substantive marrow of what founds our subjective link to the other can sometimes not tolerate the filter imposed by distance. To invest in a relationship that is not “in the presence”, it is necessary to represent this other in his absence, and to do this, it is still necessary to go “well enough”. Moreover, this real absence of the other sometimes imposes his virtual omnipresence against which the walls of the house are no longer sufficient. Teleworking invites itself in family, new host in confined space and sometimes without any respect for the “psychic distance”.

Finally, what about the link to the other, the one who shares your life and who, in a period of confinement, shares every hour of your days and nights, in an enclosed space that encloses the bodies for better or for worse? . It is obviously essential to pay our most sustained attention to confinement as an effector, revealer or catalyst of a violent marital or family bond. This is the subject of research funded by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and carried by the MSHS of the University of Poitiers (1). A multidisciplinary team of researchers (lawyers, psychologists, historians, sociologists) offers action research based on an inventory of practices in terms of care, support and prevention of victims and perpetrators of violence, men and women. The knowledge that will have been built up within the framework of this research will contribute to the creation of an Observatory of intra-family violence.

New constraints for the patient and the caregiver

The Sars-CoV-2 pandemic and the health measures deployed to respond to it are profoundly transforming the care relationship. They create new stresses on both the patient and the caregiver by interfering at multiple levels of this relationship such as active listening, observation, support and empathy. In the addiction clinic, disappearance of collective time in discussion groups, no more facial interaction outside the gaze due to wearing a mask, more physical proximity essential to the therapeutic link. Concretely, the proximity of the body, the gestures during the consultation which brought comfort, the observation of the attitudes of the person received tend to be replaced by unique oral information. According to Austrian psychologist Paul Watzlawick, communication plays a fundamental role in our lives and in the social order, even if we are hardly aware of it. Beyond an innate universal basis, a substantial part of the codes of communication is specific to the environment in which individuals operate. Thus, the transformations of the care relationship induced by the pandemic context can manifest themselves differently depending on the environment. In Asian cultures, proxemics are distanced, while Western cultures are tactile: we speak closely, we touch each other when we laugh, when we reassure. How to tame the distancing imposed by the pandemic in a clinic of the proximity of bodies, where the caregiver must be close so that the alliance is created and that the therapeutic relationship exists? From now on, in the addiction clinic, we will have to translate the physical relationship differently by paying particular attention to expressing our emotions and our attitudes in words. The quality of the verbal relationship between the therapist and the person is placed at the center of the relational issue by the impoverishment of the non-verbal communication channels. “When we interact, we transmit information, but the quality of our relationship can give a different meaning to this information”, wrote psychologist Paul Watzlawick.

This communication challenge is all the more obvious to us as digital support for users constitutes the overriding response adopted in the face of distancing relationships. Indeed, remote interviews further reduce the field of information channels that can be used by therapists. Consequently, it appears essential that the digital solutions developed in the pandemic context take into account these communication constraints. However, they show intrinsic limits in their ability to communicate to all audiences affected by addiction. They frequently suffer from technological, socio-economic or linguistic barriers, as we have observed in our digital platform “Oz ensemble”, dedicated to the identification of alcohol-dependent users and facilitating their rapid contact. with an addictology professional. In the end, this experience fostered by the pandemic suggests that this digital “move towards” brings benefits to be maintained beyond the health crisis. Nevertheless, it appears essential to reinvest the face-to-face relationship so as not to leave out the most vulnerable.