How is the goalkeeper who fainted in a match in the Netherlands? Medic report

RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, who had to be revived on the pitch in his team’s match against Ajax this Saturday after suffering a blow to the head in action during the matchis “conscious” and has been taken to the hospital for further tests, after undergoing “a thorough medical examination”, as his club announced tonight.

“We are very shocked by the incident on the field with our goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen. We can announce that, after a thorough medical examination, he is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further examination. We wish Etienne a lot of strength and fortitude and hope to have him back with us soon,” the entity expressed in its official account on ‘X’.

What was the incident with the RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper like?

In the 85th minute of the match between his team and Ajax, finally suspended for this fact, the goalkeeper was left lying on the grass unconscious after receiving a blow to the head from Ajax attacker Brian Brobbey and had to be revived on the grass and taken out. from the field on a stretcher by the lifeguards.

Vaessen’s teammates shouted for medical help, and as soon as an assistant ran to the touchline for an automated external defibrillator, everyone realized the seriousness of the situation.

Players from both teams crossed themselves and some of Vaessen’s teammates were escorted to the sideline in tears.

The stadium announcer reported that the match had been temporarily suspended and that it was being checked whether the players could continue playing.



Given their refusal, the match (2-3 for Ajax) was definitively suspended amidst loud applause and chants of “You’ll never walk alone” dedicated to Vaessen.

