Without specifying the fine print of the project that Alberto Fernández has already confirmed that he will send to Congress to give the measures a legal framework, the ruling party is analyzing a law “of the German type” That empowers to set a system for opening or closing restrictions automatically, by region, according to the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“In the next few days I will send a Bill to the National Congress so that Based on clear and precise scientific criteria, the President of the Nation and the governors are empowered to take restrictions and measures of care during this exceptional situation, “said Fernández.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel achieved this month the approval of a law that unifies measures against the coronavirus throughout the country, and imposes restrictions – on schools, sporting events or curfews – in all federal states if the contagion rates exceed certain established limits.

The initiative they called “emergency break“He sought to bury the tensions between the government and the regions. In fact, there were strong protests in Berlin when the vote was taken.

Alberto Fernández had discussed the issue with Merkel herself in the videoconference they held in January.

Everyone’s Front already has projects in this regard, limited to the conflict over schools. In the City, the Buenos Aires legislator Leandro Santoro presented with the approval of the President a law to regulate attendance in the schools of that district with an equal mechanism and that is not the Buenos Aires chief Horacio Rodríguez Larreta nor Alberto Fernández – currently facing each other in Justice for that matter – those who decide.

Specifically, Santoro establishes that if there are more than 200 cases of covid per 100,000 inhabitants, it is automatically switched to virtual mode and that this figure will be monitored once a week.

For his part, the deputy Eduardo Valdes brought a mirror project to Congress but at the national level. He presented it this week, but in his surroundings they assure that it is old, that it can generate difficulties in some provinces and that they will adapt to the initiative sent by the Government.

“Alberto also observes the epidemiological traffic light of the North American type. Like the one proposed by the Argentine Pediatric Society (SAP)“, says a national legislator from the Frente de Todos.

The SAP document suggests that they establish indicators for establishments to determine the risk of transmission that they have in low, medium or high and based on that vary the teaching model. While officials “should frequently monitor these indicators and adjust them as necessary.”

Whatever the system, the ruling party evaluates a automatic mechanism that allows to settle the political discussion each time the DNU expire with a mathematical formula.

As Germany, they point out, it can be used both to decree attendance in schools and other activities, it would give a legal framework to the measures and prevent them from being prosecuted, they argue.

“You have to bring up the subject of the courts and give certainty, clear rules of the game, “they argue.

Both legislators and opposition governors assure that they were not informed about the official idea and they warn about the provincial autonomies and the different realities.

“It could be good, I still understand that there is no need for a law with the DNUs approved in Congress as is being done now. And we governors have our own powers,” said a radical leader.

Others point out that if there is a national law, it would only empower the President to take the restrictions and that then provincial legislatures should do the same for their governors.

“The announcement that he made implies recognizing that he invaded the powers of Congress and restricted individual rights by decree. It will be necessary to see, if the law is a delegative law where it is tried to attribute even more powers of the Congress to the Executive. That would be a wrong path, but we do not know the specific project, “said the radical deputy, Gustavo Menna, vice president of the Constitutional Affairs commission.

They warn about two articles of the Magna Carta. Article 26, which establishes that “Congress cannot grant the national Executive, nor the provincial Legislatures to the provincial governors, extraordinary powers.” And article 76 that prohibits “the legislative delegation to the Executive Power, except in specific matters of administration or public emergency, with a fixed term.”