Although no one doubts their existence, dinosaurs they are for most of us an almost mythological species, to which museums and cinema unite us almost exclusively.

Around 65 million years after its extinction, a kind of fresh water fish, found in southeastern Europe, is one of the few links that connect us with such a remote past.

Its about asprete, or “Romanichthys valsanicola” in Latin, a freshwater fish estimated to survive just 15 copies along a kilometer of the Valsan riverbed in central Romania, and which was contemporary with the last dinosaurs.

A hard to find fish

Due to the nocturnal habits of this “living fossil”As it spends most of the day hidden under the rocks, the aspret is a very difficult animal to see even for those who spend all their time studying it.

But, in a stroke of luck, a group of scientists and activists working to prevent its extinction They found a group of 12 specimens last month, and were even able to record them to the delight of lovers of this species, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) describes as critically endangered.

It is probably the first time that this fish has been recorded in its natural habitat since the species was discovered. This, according to experts, is a reason for the hope, as it confirms the existence of the asprete and indicates that the population could exceed the fifteen copies in which it is officially estimated.

Named for its texture

This species, whose origins date back about 65 million years, was discovered in 1956 by the Romanian student of Biology Nicolae Stoica.

While working on an investigation into the fish fauna of the area, Stoica found, in the same river Valsan, a specimen of “rough” fish that it did not correspond to any species previously described in zoological treatises.

The student informed the zoological experts Margareta Dumitrescu and Petre Banarescu, who in 1957 published together with Stoica the scientific study that confirmed the existence of this new species, whose name in Latin means Romanian “fish of the Valsan”.

Its popular name, “asprete”, refers to its rough texture (“aspra” in Romanian) and at the time of its discovery it also existed in at least two other rivers in the area, the Arges and the Valsan, with an estimated population of several hundred specimens.

A threatened species

The main explanation for the population decline of the aspreter is in the construction of the Vidraru Dam, executed by the authorities of the time in order to produce electricity, prevent floods and facilitate irrigation work in this part of Romania.

Managed by the public company Hidroeléctrica, the dam has considerably reduced the flow of the river, putting in risk the survival of the aspreter. On occasions, the hydroelectric dam generates large amounts of water that carry masses of mud downstream; this mud can asphyxiate to the asprete when entering its gills.

In addition to the dam, the tree felling that shade the river during the day and regulate the temperature and other human interventions as the artificial steps created in the course of the Vaslan to regulate its flow conspire against the continuity of the aspret on our planet.

The goal: an ecological sanctuary

Scientists, businessmen, civil society activists and citizens seek to create in the Vaslan River Valley a ecological sanctuary capable of attracting visitors and generating economic benefits in the area.

Your goal is to carry out a ecological reconstruction of the valley, since it will be useless to save the aspret if the right conditions are not offered.