If you are looking for a way to know if you are pregnant Possibly you have heard of home methods to know your status, among them, the finger pregnancy test It is one that today is still very popular despite being very old. If you want to try it, check here how to do it and how effective it is.

Having the doubt if you are pregnant can be very distressing and can even have you without sleep, but fortunately there are several ways to know, some much older than others.

Undoubtedly, many grandmothers know the finger pregnancy test or the navel test, this technique is very old and has been used by thousands of women to find out if they are really pregnant.

How to do the pregnancy test with your finger

If you still don’t want to resort to the pregnancy test sold in pharmacies or take a blood test, the pregnancy test with the finger It could be an option that you can try easily and quickly, check out how below.

Doing the pregnancy test with your finger is very simple, you only have to insert your finger gently into the woman’s navel that you suspect pregnancy and see what happens.

If a slight movement is noticed as if something inside is jumping out, then it is said to be proof that the woman is indeed is pregnantin the event that the navel continues without any movement when you put your finger, this means that there is no pregnancy.

How effective is the finger pregnancy test?

According to what is said about why It is effective wear finger pregnancy test to know the state of a woman, it is because from the minute of fertilization, changes can be observed in the navel, which tends to bulge, look red or look flattened, so check the state of this part of the body it was one of the first things women did.

Although it is true that changes are made in the navel when a woman is pregnantthese are not very visible until the third trimester, by which time you may already know by other signs what your status is.

We recommend you read:

Despite the fact that this was a method widely used by our ancestors, the reality is that there is no reliable evidence that it is effectiveso in case you decide to do the pregnancy test with your finger, it is best to try another test such as those from a pharmacy or a blood test, which do have the advantage of being considered reliable and reliable to know if you are pregnant .