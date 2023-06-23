Joan Laporta’s FC Barcelona is being characterized by the juggling it has to do due to the financial problems the club is going through. There are many measures that the president of the culé club has to carry out to try to solve this situation in the most efficient and solvent way. Later today, from 90min, we will review the financial situation of FC Barcelona
What is the debt that FC Barcelona has?
The economic vice president of the culé team, Eduard Romeu, has confirmed that it has not been possible to reduce the structural debt that the club is going through, which amounts to 1,350 million euros, and he is convinced that this debt will be reduced with extraordinary income that they have to come from Spotify Camp Nou
This was assured in an informal meeting with journalists: “We have restructured the debt for up to ten years, maximum prudence,” Romeu assured.
Is the club worse than two years ago?
In recent days, one of those who presented themselves as a candidate for the last elections, Víctor Font, assured that the club was in a worse situation than the one it faced two years ago. Something that is not the case for Romeu, confessing that Joan Laporta had to request a loan of 200 million euros to pay the payroll for that May 2021.
“When we arrived, the emails had been deleted, we asked for two years of patience in the patrimonial and sports aspects and in the latter case we have shortened one year,” said Romeu.
How’s the pay cut going?
From the club they anticipate that the salary mass is scheduled for the next financial year in a figure of 528 million euros, without counting the registrations and departures of players. When Joan Laporta arrived at the club, the wage bill was 708 million euros. Of those 528 million, 90 of them come from five players that the club does not have for next season. 389 million in deferred salaries were also inherited, of which 70 million still remain to be paid.
Romeu points out that the start of the problem was in the hiring of Neymar: Neymar’s arrival caused the start of the problem, because everything is inflated by making an exorbitant payment for a player who has just arrived. Madness occurs when it leaves, the clamp goes away”
What measures are going to be taken to improve the financial situation?
One of the measures that will be taken will be the closure of Barça TV, which will take place at the end of the month leaving 120 people without work, has a cost of 14 million a year and two benefits: “It is not sustainable or economically or by audience”, says Romeu.
There has also been a wave of layoffs within the club, for example, the head of the club’s nutrition area, Toñi Lizárraga, will not renew with the club and will leave office on June 30. Gonzalo Rodríguez, who was going to take over from Carlos Naval, the current first team delegate, will not continue at FC Barcelona, leaving the club on June 30.
