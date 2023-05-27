Next Sunday the grand final of Mexican soccer will be played between Chivas and Tigres. They didn’t get hurt in the first match and ended up drawing at the ‘Volcán’ without goals, leaving everything for the return team.
In this first match, the team that dominated was Tigres, making use of its squad full of young and experienced, to look at all costs for the goal that would give them the victory at home, however, the score did not come, and now they will get to Akron to look for the feat.
For their part, the rojiblancos had few opportunities up front, although they achieved their goal, arriving with a draw to close the game at home and against their people, just as it happened in the Clausura 2017 where they lifted their most recent title against the same rival. .
What happens if they are tied on aggregate?
For the final it is no longer taken into account who was best positioned in the general table with the most points, here everything starts from scratch. In the event that there is a tie in the 90 minutes of the game, it will go to overtime.
If in this instance there is no winner either, everything would be defined from the penalty spot, where neither club wants to go, because nerves and luck are the order of the day.
This is how both squads will seek at all costs to avoid extra time and penalties, leaving everything on the field from the initial whistle to get the goal that can give them peace of mind.
For now, you can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m., on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.

