The postcards of the IDA of the #Grand finale of the #Closure2023 📸 #LIGABBVAMX pic.twitter.com/sVye8O0CTD

If in this instance there is no winner either, everything would be defined from the penalty spot, where neither club wants to go, because nerves and luck are the order of the day.

This is how both squads will seek at all costs to avoid extra time and penalties, leaving everything on the field from the initial whistle to get the goal that can give them peace of mind.

For now, you can enjoy the game next Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m., on the TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca signal.