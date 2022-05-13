There are two days left for the end of the 2021/2022 LaLiga season, and with the champion already confirmed, other classification issues remain to be known. One of the most important, although sometimes the spotlights are not placed there, is the fight for relegation. In this article we are going to talk about the situation of the teams at the bottom and the numbers that each one needs to save.
Yesterday Levante confirmed that they were going down to the Spanish second division after being defeated against Real Madrid. The Valencian team had a horrible start to the season, despite having a high-quality squad, and the changes in coach did not help the objective. Now Levante will have to fight to return to the first division next year.
There are still six points available in LaLiga, since there are two games left and therefore, there may still be a shift in the classification from the bottom. The rest of the relegation places are currently occupied by Mallorca and Alavés, with 33 and 31 points respectively.
Salvation is marked by Cádiz with 35 points, so both Mallorca and Alavés would have options to overtake the Andalusians in the remaining days. The one that has it the most complicated is Alavés, as it would need two punctures from its rivals, but they will still dream of achieving it. On the other hand, Mallorca could overtake Cádiz this same day if they win and the Andalusians lose.
Two other teams that breathe more relief, but are not yet saved, are Getafe and Granada. Both teams have 38 and 37 points respectively, so Mallorca could still catch up with them and one of them could end up relegating if they don’t compete to the maximum in the remaining games.
