The ambassador (e) of the United States in Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, referred to the process carried out by the Petro Government so that Colombians do not have to have an American visa to travel to that country. In dialogue with the W Radiusanticipated that the talks will begin in the coming weeks.

When Colombian ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo arrived in the United States, he raised the initiative, with which he seeks for the country to access the visa waiveror Visa Waiver Program (VWP, for its acronym in English).

About, Ambassador Palmieri highlighted the steps that his colleague has taken: “He has been very successful with this approach.”

“I think that in the coming weeks we are going to start a dialogue on consular matters and that issue (the visa waiver) is something that he has insisted that we discuss. There will be discussions about that,” he added on the station.

What does the United States ask Colombia to remove the visa requirement?

Ambassador Murillo has stressed that achieving the elimination of the visa for Colombians “is a long process”but they are willing to walk the path “one step at a time”.

As he explained, the United States requests several points, such as:

– A good exchange of data related to law enforcement and security with the United States.

– Issuance of electronic passports.

– Have a visitor (B) visa refusal rate of less than three percent.

– Timely notification of lost and stolen passports, both blank and issued.

– Maintenance of high standards of counter terrorism, law enforcement, border control and document security.

“This takes years, I insist, but it cannot be set aside. Sooner or later (it will be achieved), Colombian tourists deserve visa exemption“, said Ambassador Murillo in a past talk with EL TIEMPO.

“Colombia deserves that the Colombian population does not have to resort to a visa, that is what the special relationship is about. I have been emphatic on that, the special relationship is that more resources come to us from the United States for investment. That is what it is about, not that they place a tariff on Colombian steel that does not mean more than 1% of the market,” he said.

How much does the visa to the United States cost?

For this 2023, Colombians must pay more to access the document. The rates are:

– Visa B1/ B2: 185 dollars.

– H, L, O, P, Q and R visas -temporary workers, transfers between companies, people with extraordinary abilities, athletes, cultural exchange and religious workers, respectively-: 205 dollars.

– E visas -for merchants or investors-: 315 dollars.

The B2 visa that is intended for tourism, one of the most requested, is around 740 thousand Colombian pesos, with change to July 19, 2023.

The United States will open care centers for migrants

The North American country announced centers to manage migrant applications in Colombia and Guatemalawhere people will be able to access some legal migration paths such as obtaining refugee status, family reunification programs and work permits.

According to Vice Foreign Minister Francisco Coy, the United States will provide the resources to open the centers.

