This week we will know who is the team that will win the second edition of the UEFA Nations League after Croatia and the Netherlands met in the Final Four, a match that ended with a favorable result for the Croats; and on the other hand, after Luis de la Fuente’s team won in the last minutes thanks to a goal by Joselu against Italy by two goals to one.
We will know the winner of the UEFA Nations League final after the final that will face Croatia and Spain, on Sunday, June 18 at 8:45 p.m. in Spain. Luis de la Fuente’s team will try to achieve what they couldn’t in the last edition when they lost to Mbappé’s France. On the other hand, the Croats, after a great comeback with a spectacular Modric against the Netherlands, will seek to hit the table and take this edition of the Nations League to Croatia.
In this competition with little experience, each team plays the prestige as a national team and partly the option of being able to deposit a large economic amount into their respective bank accounts.
Therefore, today we will show you how the economic distribution of this competition works and how much money goes to each team according to the position in which they finish in the UEFA Nations League.
What are the UEFA Nations League prizes?
In this competition in which, as we have mentioned before, the prestige as a national team is at stake, the possibility of obtaining an amount of 35 million for all the teams that participate and an automatic qualification to the next World Cup in 2026, which will be will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico
How much money does the champion take?
The winner of the Nations League enters 10.5 million euros.
How much money does the runner-up get?
The loser of the final will enter 9 million euros
How much money does the third take?
The winner of the third and fourth place match will win €8 million
How much money does the room take?
Whoever is last in this Final Four will receive the economic amount of 7 million euros
