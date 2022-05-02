Not much data has emerged around the delivery, but Ichiban Kasuga has been confirmed as the protagonist.

Yakuza is one of those Japanese franchises that, little by little, has gained great relevance in the West. After the success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio team once again trusts Ichiban Kasuga as the protagonist of the eighth installment, although not many details have emerged about the experience that the Japanese studio is preparing.

Masayoshi Yokoyama comments that the development of Yakuza 8 is on the right trackNow the head of the company, Masayoshi Yokoyama, has provided a small update on the development process of the game. As he explained in a direct broadcast on the Japanese platform Nico Nico Chokaigi (via Twinfinite), the developer is already working on the climax of the story and they have already begun to record the voices of the actors. In this way, Yokoyama reassures fans of the franchise and ensures that development is on a good path.

Although they cannot yet specify a release date, the head of the study comments that will give more news throughout this year. So we’ll just have to wait for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to provide more Yakuza 8 data sometime in the next few months, though is not the only project that they have in their hands.

After all, the developer has confirmed that it is also working on multiple unannounced games, so we can look forward to it. more surprises by the Japanese team. In addition to this, it should be noted that Yakuza no longer has its original creator, Toshihiro Nagoshiafter announcing his departure from SEGA and founding his own video game studio.

