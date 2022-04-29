Naoki Yoshida, known for the success of Final Fantasy XIV, has spoken about the new installment of the JRGP.

It’s been too long without any major news from Final Fantasy XVI. The JRPG that is preparing Square Enix It was announced in September 2020 with a very striking presentation trailer, which left us with a different proposal from what we had been seeing in the legendary saga lately.

Well into 2022, we have to hold on to a little interview that Naoki Yoshidaproducer of the sixteenth numbered installment, has awarded the magazine Uniqlo on the occasion of the presentation of new clothes for the 35th anniversary. The most striking? Which states that Final Fantasy XVI is in its final phase of developmentso your arrival should not be more complicated.

We want to recover those who have grown up and separated from FFNaoki Yoshida“Right now, the development of Final Fantasy XVI is in its final stage,” says Yoshida. “As a single-player game, our goal is integrate the story with the gameplay even more. Unlike titles played by many people online at the same time, the individual approach affects how immersed you are in the game.” Recall that Yoshida is known for directing him on Final Fantasy XIV, so he knows well both worlds.

“I think we’ve managed to do a pretty deep story,” he continues. “We want to address people who have grown up and entered society, who think that reality is not as simple as a video game and have ended up separating from Final Fantasy. We want them to remember their passion from back then. We are making the game with that intention.”

We still have no answer on what day we can expect the arrival of this Final Fantasy XVI, since no confirmed release date still for PC and PS5. We do know that he has suffered setbacks and plans have been delayed, although we should know more news this spring, as Yoshida himself commented at the end of 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida and Final Fantasy.