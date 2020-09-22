A man uses his phone next to a 5G panel at Qualcomm’s booth at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​February 27, 2019 (PAU BARRENA / AFP)

Fifth generation mobile telephony continues to be debated in France. Many countries have embarked on the deployment of this new technology which should replace 4G in our mobile phones. Franceinfo today focuses on the case of South Korea, our Spanish neighbor and Ireland

South Korea has invested heavily in 5G

South Korea is known to be hyper-connected. The country of 52 million people was the first to roll out a nationwide fifth-generation mobile technology network, which was in April 2019. A year and a half after opening its 5G network to the public, the support from citizens seems to be largely acquired. The country already has 8 million users, or 11.3% of the total 70 million mobile subscriptions. This share is expected to rise further in the second half of the year, as new versions of 5G phones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, hit the market. In addition, Seoul is carrying out a vast operation to seduce its population, in particular with the prospect of creating 600,000 jobs and a turnover of 73 billion dollars for related industries over the next five years.

But today, South Koreans are not yet taking full advantage of the benefits of 5G. 5G users can only connect to the latest generation network just over 20% of the time, and still have to rely on 4G. The poor quality of service was the source of several thousand complaints when it was launched. In addition, key sectors of the 5G era, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities or autonomous cars are still in development. In order to quickly provide ultra-reliable communications services and a national network, the country’s main telecommunications firms have pledged to invest the equivalent of 19 billion euros by 2022.

From a health and environmental standpoint, the installation of more than 115,000 5G base stations across the country did not raise any particular concerns. On the other hand, many observers are alarmed by the fact that the majority of connected devices are potentially vulnerable to cyber attacks. To mitigate the risks, the South Korean government has therefore launched a 5G Security Council involving mobile phone operators and private experts.

Spain has gone fast but 5G concerns few users

Our Iberian neighbor is one of the fastest growing countries in Europe. Today the main telephone companies are marketing 5G. The internet goes much faster in Spain, but still not that fast. On paper, 5G has been deployed and the four companies, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo are offering it to their subscribers, without changing the price.

In practice, it remains a product for a minority and we are still at the beginnings of technology. First, the areas covered are small, even if the operators try to cover the largest possible markets. The companies therefore concentrate on the big cities. Orange, for example, only covers eight cities, and only their city centers. In all, this represents between 20 and 30% of the Spanish population. Movistar, the incumbent operator, aims to reach 75% of the population this year.

And it’s not enough to have a 5G antenna, you also have to have a suitable laptop. For the moment, these are mainly top-of-the-range models, around 1000 euros, with also some terminals at 300 or 400 euros. Finally, the last limitation, we are talking about 5G but we are still at the start of technological deployment, and technicians tell us that for the moment it is rather improved 4G +. This means that we have speeds ten times higher than 4G, all the same. But when we are in “real” 5G, we should reach 100 times the speed of 4G.

In other countries, two obstacles have hampered the deployment: hostility from part of the population and suspicion of the Chinese company Huawei. But in Spain, there was not much debate on a precautionary principle, on the possible effects of 5G on public health. Theories mixing 5G with the coronavirus have had a bit of repercussion in the country. We have heard them in anti-mask or anti-containment demonstrations, for example, but there has been no measured criticism, elected officials calling for precaution or a moratorium without disseminating conspiracy theories.

As for Huawei, it was rather well received in Spain. The ABC newspaper revealed last July that Spain’s intelligence service, CNI, had conducted its small investigation into possible security flaws in the Chinese company’s technology and found nothing. As a result, there are no instructions from the government to restrict the use of Huawei, even if some companies decide on their own to diversify their suppliers. Telefonica, for example, the Movistar matrix, is keen to have at least two suppliers so as not to depend on one. Orange is working in Spain with Huawei, but also with Nokia and Ericsson.

In Ireland, conspiracy theories are blooming on 5G

In Ireland, several operators have already started to deploy 5G in the territory. But that doesn’t satisfy everyone. As elsewhere in Europe, new technology is prone to conspiracy theories around health. The operators even reacted. Three Ireland, Ireland’s third-largest mobile operator, last week called on the Communications Department to tackle the problem of disinformation around 5G. This is the third time in less than a year. Especially since the start of the coronaviurus pandemic, 5G has been accused of harming the health of residents. In the spring, in the north of Ireland, antennas were set on fire and technicians attacked because they were suspected of installing 5G.

Three Ireland, as well as several other telephony players, generally consider that the government is not committed enough alongside this new technology. In a report published in August, the Connect think tank deplores the lack of a general strategy, which would involve both operators and local and national authorities. According to the report, Ireland must act now if it does not want to miss out on a market estimated to be worth $ 12 trillion within 15 years.

Because 5G is really not at the top of the conversation. For one in ten Irish people, broadband alone is irrelevant. 4G coverage is also very uncertain in rural areas. The government talks very little about this subject; it has other priorities at the moment. Yet Ireland is still well advanced in the deployment. Eir, the first operator, offers 5G in about twenty cities, rather positive given the size of Ireland. The second provider, Vodafone, is available in five cities. On the technology side, two manufacturers are currently acclaimed, Ericsson, and the Chinese Huawei, against the recommendations of the European Commission.