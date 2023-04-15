Germany shuts down its last reactors this Saturday. What will happen to them after that? Radioactive waste will have to be stored in a final dump, at a location yet to be decided. Egbert Bialk enjoys watching the huge backhoe loader in action. Piece by piece, it is destroying the cooling tower of the Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear power plant. Bialk has fought this plant since it was built in his hometown in the 1970s.

Today he is on the local board of the Bund environmentalist organization and is happy to follow the destruction. “I’m glad that shame is finally gone,” he says. “Some people had nothing against it remaining as a monument or a work of art, but to me it is a symbol of the arrogance of people who play with fire.”

The dismantling of the nuclear plant, which will cost 1 billion euros, began in 2004, well before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government decided to end nuclear energy in Germany, in reaction to the Fukushima tragedy in 2011.

The oldest units were immediately removed from the network, and this Saturday (15/04), the last three remaining plants will be turned off. Germany, however, will continue to deal with its nuclear heritage. All nuclear power plants must be completely dismantled, land reused by industries, and radioactive waste disposed of.

But what is the demolition of a nuclear power plant like?

Part by part. The first step is to remove the essential element: the highly radioactive fuel. As Germany does not yet have a place for the final storage of radioactive waste, they are temporarily placed in beaver-type containers.

By 2031, the German Society for Final Storage (BGE) must decide on a suitable location, where it must build a final warehouse by 2050.

Until the complete end of nuclear power in Germany, around 1,900 of these special containers will be needed. They will have to be taken from the temporary deposits to the definitive one, which is a process that will take 50 years, according to BGE’s calculations. Thus, if all predictions are confirmed, the final deposit could be sealed in 2100.

The cost of this entire process is still unclear. A lot will depend on the location of the deposit. But an analysis of the final disposal numbers for low- and medium-radioactivity waste can give you an idea. According to BGE, the former Schacht Konrad iron ore mine is being retrofitted for around 4.2 billion euros. From 2027, the first waste – electronic devices and pieces of construction that have been subjected to years of radiation – will have to be deposited.

After that, the final Konrad deposit will be filled with cement and sealed. “Sealed means that there will be no more risk to the environment”, comments Monika Hotopp, from BGE. However, environmental organizations warn that radioactive waste can continue to pose risks even when buried. “The final deposits must retain radiation for up to 500,000 years”, explains Bialk. “We are leaving a ticking time bomb for future generations.”

But what happens to the rest of the waste, the tons of metal, cement, pipes and other building materials that are released with the destruction of a nuclear power plant?

German legislation considers that all facilities at a nuclear power plant, including offices and cafeterias, are a priori radioactive. Therefore, operators must first measure the radioactivity and release each piece before sending it to common dumps or recycling centers. This means that each piece of demolition must have its radioactivity measured, and this must be within the legal limit allowed.

Environmental organizations and nearby residents criticize this procedure. They argue that no one can know what happens to a material after it is recycled. Cement from nuclear power plants can turn into asphalt on highways, molten metals can turn into pots and pans. “Molten metals can end up in children’s braces, which can be radioactive and nobody knows. People need to be able to follow what happened to the material from the demolition of nuclear power plants,” says Bialk.

Nuclear energy experts dismiss these concerns as overblown. “That risk is minimal. The limit for releasing the material is equivalent to the radioactivity existing in the environment”, assures specialist Christian Küppers, from the private research center Öko-Institut. According to him, the limit for releasing demolition material from nuclear power plants is 0.01 millisievert per year. Natural radiation exposure in Germany is 2.1 millisieverts per year. According to the Öko-Institut, anyone who crosses the ocean in an airplane is exposed to radiation between 0.04 and 0.11 millisieverts.

The ultimate goal of decommissioning a nuclear power plant is clear ground. When all the buildings have been demolished, all the waste has been disposed of or deposited, and the radioactivity measurement is completed and the radioactivity is within limits, the land can be sold for the construction of a factory.

Even the surface of the final Konrad deposit could be such land once all the radioactive waste is buried and cemented and the site sealed off. According to BGE, the land would be safe enough to live on.

nuclear inheritance

Whether someone wants to live in a place like this is another story. After all, nuclear energy will continue to be synonymous with danger. For Bialk, this also applies to the nuclear heritage that will remain even after all of Germany’s nuclear power plants are deactivated and the waste sealed in a final depository.

“Radioactive waste poses risks for hundreds of thousands of years.” Even so, other countries continue to bet on nuclear energy. Next to Germany, in France, there are more than 50 plants. “If something happens to one of them, all of us will be affected,” says Bialk.