Venezuela’s elections last Sunday are under suspicion. President Nicolás Maduro’s government declared itself the winner; the opposition rejects the results and the international community distrusts the numbers presented by the Chavistas.

Below we explain step by step how the three essential phases should be: the people’s vote, the counting and publication of the results and their subsequent verification.

The vote

Since 2004, Venezuela has been using an electronic voting system, from voter identification to the counting of votes. In parallel, a paper trail is left.

The count

At the end of the day, the counting of votes begins at each polling station. This is where suspicions of irregularities are concentrated.

The verification or “paper trail”

At the closing ceremony, the first phase of the Citizen Verification Audit was to be carried out at each polling station. The process consists of comparing the minutes, issued by the machines, with the copy of the vote in the ballot boxes.

For now, in addition to the vote counting records, the verification records that compile the results of the audit in each of the voting centers have not yet been published. In addition, a second phase of citizen verification is planned in which a random sample of at least 1% of the voting machines is chosen to verify again that their vote counting records match the voting receipts. For the moment, this process has not taken place.

The key now is for the government to fulfil its obligation to publish the minutes that validate the result announced on Sunday. Meanwhile, the opposition has published on its own website tens of thousands of minutes that it has collected so far, 81.2%.

