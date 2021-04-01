“In this place, which they call Golgotha, many are those who had the same fatal destiny, and many others will have it later. But this man, naked, nailed hand and foot to a cross, son of Joseph and Mary, Jesus by name, is the only one to whom the future will grant the honor of the initial capital letter, the others will never pass as minor crucified “, writes José Saramago in The gospel according to Jesus Christ, one of his most controversial novels, branded by many sectors of Catholicism as a “blasphemous” text.

Before that, several books they argued with the Church when referring to the same topic. It is enough to remember the historical novel of Anthony Burgess, Jesus of Nazareth , which from the gaze of a Greek merchant who has been to Calvary in Jerusalem, tells the story from birth to crucifixion.

Before that, the Greek Nikos Kazantzakis had published, in 1953, The last temptation of Christ, taken to the cinema in 1988 by Martin Scorsese and banned for years in our country.

Portuguese writer José Saramago won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998. AP Photo / Jan Collsioo

In the novel, a supposed angel is introduced to Jesus during his crucifixion and brings him down from the cross to flee with María Magdalena, then marry Marta (Lazaro’s sister) and start a family and live as an ordinary man.

This note will not reveal the end of the story, but it is necessary to comment that the work of Kazantzakis It is a kind of “digression”, a parenthesis of the imagination in the middle of the Passion of Jesus, which the Catholic Church itself took charge of including in its index of prohibited books for dealing with subjects that “disturb the spirit” and be “pernicious to the faith.”

The Gospel of Saramago

The Gospel according to Jesus Christ It is no longer a question of a digression, of a window that reveals a certain fact or imagined feature: here the invention, one of the characteristic features of the work of Saramago, it is total.

Not for nothing did the Swedish Academy award him the Nobel Prize in 1998 for “making an elusive reality understandable, with parables sustained by imagination, compassion and irony.”

His prose abounds in a style of description that makes the facts and characters he presents surprisingly visible. Both of them are already known and belong to both to sacred history as in “popular culture”, but in the Portuguese style they seem portrayed with the detail of a painter.

Saramago he puts his eye on some of the passages of the Bible and seems to be appreciating with the reader, a painting that he himself painted. A painting that, following the idea that art is representation, allows itself licenses, conjectures, assumptions and ramblings and that even completes, through the power of its inventiveness, the blank spaces of history. Thus, it recreates images, dreams, dialogues that do not appear

“The Gospel according to Jesus Christ”, by José Saramago (Reading Point, $ 1,049 paper, $ 300 ebook).

Like The last temptation of Christ, the novel portrays that Worldly jesus, away from all mysticism or the halo of divinity granted by the Gospels. On the contrary, it is a character who constantly crossed by doubt, denies his destiny, Fall in love of María Magdalena and through which the reader can perceive feelings and regrets, thanks to the rules of fictional literature.

In a passage in the book, after meeting God on the Sea of ​​Galilee, he shows annoyance at divine plans, having to adopt the leading role of Christianity. Jesus questions his father and asks him for reasons in the face of the suffering that he imposes on him for being a supreme and all-powerful figure. He is even made to stop to dismantle his father’s project. And in front of those who judge him, he denies his heavenly father by claiming to be the son of a carpenter and not the “son of God.”

“Explain to me how a king Jesus came out of a carpenter Joseph. If a king can make carpenter sons, a carpenter must be able to make kings sons”, Pilate questions him in a passage. “It is not true that I am a child of God. I am only saying that I am a child of Man,” Jesus responds.

A Jesus maybe too human for the Church, who called the work “irreverent” for “challenging the memory of Christianity” and “trivializing the sacred.” “The strongest temptation a man can have is to be a common man. Christ could have had it and that despite everything he overcame it ”, he affirms. Kazantzakis in the introduction to his novel.

Some of that goes for the novel by Saramago, as controversial as it is great.

PK