The Central American and Caribbean Games is a sporting event that brings together different athletes every four years around the countries of this region.. On this occasion, El Salvador was the host in charge of version number 24 of the competition.

Since last June 23, the representatives of each nation seek to get the maximum number of medals to become the leader of the Central American games.

In the joust they participate 37 nations that for 13 days they have disputed the first place of each competition in what has run of the event. Thus highlighting the fastest, and boldest within the day.

Historically, Colombia has been one of the most distinguished countries and this edition has not been the exception, with 411 participantsthe nation has achieved unexpected results with excellent performances in disciplines such as track and field, cycling, tennis, skating, weightlifting, and taekwondo, among others.

with the figures of Fabriana Arias, Jorge Escobar, Carolina Velásquez, Miguel Ángel López, Yenny Álvarez and other participants, the country has managed to stay in second place, after Mexico, which has completed 275 medals so far.

After Barranquilla 2018, the Aztec nation managed to be at the top of the accumulated gold medals, beating Cuba, which has been characterized as one of the strongest competitors in the tournament since its creation in 1926, according to the official website of the Olympic Games.

However, it seems that in this version of 2023, Mexico wants to repeat the feat, while the island of the Antilles loses its position, because of the Colombian representatives.

that’s the way it isColombia gathers 68 gold medals, 69 silver and 51 bronze, for a total of 188 awards to date, which still keeps her in second place, according to the current potions table.

For this Thursday, medals were disputed in skating, diving, archery, athletics, fencing, trampoline gymnastics, karate, open water swimming, taekwondo and tennis.

