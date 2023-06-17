Three months ago, BBB crushed the competition in the Provincial Council elections. And then it got relatively quiet. Until this week. Suddenly there is a shot in the case. The coalition agreements have just been presented in Limburg, Gelderland, Zeeland and Flevoland. And in North Brabant, the negotiations failed.

A good time to discuss the state of affairs with Pim van den Dool, Oscar Vermeer and Marko de Haan. How are the formations going in the provinces? Do new lectures also lead to new policy? What is the influence of the formations on national politics? And what have we learned about BBB: are they flexible, pragmatic or principled?

