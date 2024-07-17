Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 21:10

The advancing climate crisis could have serious consequences for sharks. Researchers have discovered that rising temperatures, combined with ocean acidification (a decrease in the pH of the water), are causing a worrying increase in the mortality of shark embryos.

The study indicates that the survival rate of embryos of red-nosed sharks, the most common species in Europe, could fall from 81% to 11% by 2100 due to the changes. The results were published in the scientific journal Science Direct.

The team of researchers conducted the tests in three different scenarios: one, a control scenario, created based on data on water temperature and pH from 1995 to 2014; two other scenarios were created based on projections from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, from 2021.

In the most optimistic scenario, in which there is progress in combating climate change, the world would experience a 2.7ºC increase in temperature and the pH of the water would be reduced by 0.2. In the most pessimistic scenario, in which fossil fuel exploration continues, the temperature increase would jump to 4.4ºC and the pH would drop to 0.4 by 2100.

The study was carried out over a period of 10 months. In the first four, the development of the embryos was observed and, in the other six, the research recorded the growth of the animals that survived.

While the embryo survival rate in the most optimistic scenario was 83%, in the most pessimistic projection it fell to 11%. In the control environment, the same rate was 81%.

The researchers also found that even monthly variations can have a significant impact on animal survival rates. “The deaths observed in August were exclusively due to warming. In contrast, the mortality observed in September may have been triggered by acidification,” the study said.

“Our study highlights the importance of monthly temperature variations for the development of shark embryos, which confirms that these variations should be taken into account in experiments that evaluate the effects of global warming,” conclude the researchers.