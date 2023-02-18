Fortune did not accompany ‘Dibu’ Martínez and he scored an own goal.

Jorginho’s shot hit the post, then the goalkeeper and the ball ended up going into the goal.

🏴 Aston Villa 2 🆚 4 Arsenal #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/6RN6UscG2C

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) February 18, 2023