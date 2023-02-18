The 24th day of the Premier League has already begun and those in charge of opening it have been Aston Villa and Arsenal, who until last Wednesday occupied the first place in the table.
The team led by Mikel Arteta has taken the victory in the last minutes against Los Villanos 2-4 in an exciting game that has been played at Villa Park. The locals went ahead twice through Ollie Watkins 5′ and Philippe Coutinho 31′, but first Bukayo Saka 16′ and then Oleksandr Zinchenko in minute 61 equalized the result.
It seemed that the marker was not going to move anymore and the two teams would share the points until in an unfortunate action the Aston Villa goalkeeper, ‘Dibu’ Martínez, put the ball into his own goal. A powerful shot from Jorginho hit the post, then hit the goalkeeper and ended up hitting the goal in the 92nd minute. Five minutes later, Martinelli would put the final score at 2-4.
In this way, Arsenal adds three points that once again place them as sole leaders of the Premier, waiting for Manchester City to play their game this afternoon against Nottingham Forest. However, it must be remembered that Arsenal still have a game to play and could distance themselves from their pursuers.
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
Games Played
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
Arsenal
|
54
|
23
|
17
|
3
|
3
|
Man.City
|
51
|
23
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
Man United
|
46
|
23
|
14
|
4
|
5
|
newcastle
|
41
|
22
|
10
|
eleven
|
1
|
tottenham hotspur
|
39
|
23
|
12
|
3
|
8
|
Brighton
|
35
|
twenty-one
|
10
|
5
|
6
|
fulham
|
35
|
23
|
10
|
5
|
8
|
brentford
|
3. 4
|
22
|
8
|
10
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
32
|
twenty-one
|
9
|
5
|
7
|
Chelsea
|
31
|
22
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
astonville
|
28
|
23
|
8
|
4
|
eleven
|
Crystal Palace
|
25
|
22
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
leicester
|
24
|
22
|
7
|
3
|
12
|
Nottingham Forest
|
24
|
22
|
6
|
6
|
10
|
wolves
|
23
|
22
|
6
|
5
|
eleven
|
West Ham
|
twenty
|
22
|
5
|
5
|
12
|
leeds united
|
19
|
22
|
4
|
7
|
eleven
|
Everton
|
18
|
22
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
bournemoth
|
18
|
22
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
southampton
|
fifteen
|
22
|
4
|
3
|
fifteen
#classification #Premier #victory #Arsenal #Aston #Villa
