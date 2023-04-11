In several countries there has been talk of blocking the social network TikTokto protect user data, likewise, because some assure that it has a lack of security, therefore, the influencer Luisito Communicates, who used to travel the world and compare technological items that are innovating, this time he showed the Chinese origin app lock.

According to Sensor Tower, in 2023 the social network of Chinese origin ranked first in the world ranking of applications with the highest downloads, while ByteDance Ltd. reports in 2023 revealed that the platform has more than 1,500 downloads. and one million active users per month.

However, in some parts it is prohibited, because despite having a great impact on the industrial revolution and being one of the favorites for sharing short videos and its format, the one known in China as ‘Douyin’, launched in 2016, is not allowed. its access worldwide.

Since in some countries, the platform must regulate and security political authorities with more care in the restriction, to avoid harming minors, as it could have repercussions on your life and on third parties, if the corresponding measures are not taken.

Luisito Comunica teaches how the blocking of TikTok is

The Mexican content creator, Luisito Comunica, revealed in a video that TikTok can become illegal, even considered a national risk, therefore, it immediately went viral.

The Mexican who was recording in India, showed that despite having an internet connection, with Wi-Fi activated, it is not possible for him to enter the social network with the developer ‘ByteDance’.

The 32-year-old youtuber, originally from Puebla de Zaragoza, showed that despite being a tourist, he has restrictions just like the people of India, because they find it offensive and it is seen as espionage.

The voice actor, during the clip, expressed: “TikTok has been banned in India for 3 years, this because they have a very big conflict with their neighboring country China. Chinese law requires all services and applications to have their servers in its territory physical, that they give them all kinds of information they have if they need it, they do not have much of the last armed conflict between China and India where soldiers died, and that is why India stopped many imports and more than 2 thousand web services among them applications pages and mobile applications.

This is how the application, famous for its trends, which are mostly dances and funny challenges, has an influence, since cases that generate controversy and risks for its users are sometimes made known.