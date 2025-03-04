03/04/2025



Updated at 02: 10h.





The Bavarian Border Model in ‘Shared custody’ in migratory matters that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez would have agreed to content its separatist partners of Junts consists of a regime in which Catalonia, like the German federated state of Bavaria -the southern region of Germany with a strong regionalist movement -would have specific powers in the control of its borders.

This measure, called ‘Söder Law’ and promoted by the Bávara Social Cristian Union (CSU) in 2018, it sought absolute control of border security competences for the Bavarian troops such as the inspection and authorization of entry and exit of persons and merchandise or the expulsion and deportation of immigrants in an irregular situation. Two years after approval was unauthorized by the Constitutional Courtat the request of a lawsuit filed by the Greens.

While the Court did not back down the entire package of measures, it did declared unconstitutional concerning the effective controls on the border itself and the management of expulsions, which remains the competence of the Federal Police and the German Ministry of Interior. The sentence presented a model of shared custody and coordination between the two bodies, the Regional Bavara and the Federal. The Federal Police, that is, the government -controlled from Berlin, remains responsible for the official border controls and expulsion management.

Although this model is in operation in the Bavaria region, different associations have been asked since then if this is legal. Stephan Dünnwald, a member of the Bavarian Council for refugees, a non -profit support association, asked the European Commission to intervene and verify whether Bavaria fulfilled the legislation of the European Union that allows controls in the interior borders “only in very determined circumstances.” He accused the Bavarian police of operating in a “gray zone.”









Improvements in figures

Söder, the Bavarian leader who promoted this legislation that bears his name, has defended that this border protection model has brought to his region improvements in the figures of irregular immigrants entries, crime and has facilitated the fall of trafficking networks of people, drugs, weapons and terrorism, always according to their data, which have never been proven by the central government of Berlin.

In fact, the Bavarian leader himself has recently presented the results of his border police. According to them, their researchers detected 2,385 illegal entries and income on their land and air borders, which represents a reduction of almost 49 percent compared to the previous year. In the case of crimes for human trafficking, their statistics showed a decrease of 61 percent.

In fact, at the time, he advocated the implementation of his model for the entire German State, with the support of the leader of the Christian Democrats -the CDU, a party of which Söder’s is an ally at the national level -Friedrich Merz, who only a few days ago achieved the victory in the elections and anticipates as the next German chancellor if he finally achieves an alliance with the socialists.

Markus Söder was born in the city of Nuremberg 58 years ago and is a very media figure in his country. Leader of the Bávara Social Cristian Union (CSU) since 2019, it is also since a year earlier the president of the Bavaria region.

Söder made immigration his battle horse many years ago. Already at the time of Angela Merkel, he strongly criticized the policies in this aspect of the chancellor, doubting that the integration would be successful and that the Germans would really want to have a multicultural society. Söder said that Merkel’s policies were going to cause a «Security Gap» For the country that would bring serious consequences, in the style of those lived in other countries such as France.