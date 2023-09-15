Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/15/2023 – 4:55

Brazil’s bet to attract donations from other countries to preserve the forest, the Amazon Fund achieved, among obtained and promised resources, a sum equivalent to two and a half years of the Environment department’s budget. The Brazilian government has been pressuring rich countries to give more money for the protection of the Amazon Rainforest. Preserving the tropical forest is crucial to reducing climate change, and there is a certain consensus in the international community that the nations that have polluted the planet the most have the most responsibility for paying this bill.

The question is how to make this possible. Global initiatives, such as the Green Climate Fund, have been slow to take off due to a lack of donations from rich countries. This fund has 148 countries in its scope and has so far authorized the allocation of 12.8 billion dollars (R$62 billion), which gives an average of R$419 million per country. It’s too little.

Since 2008, Brazil has had its own fund to attract donations aimed at protecting the forest: the Amazon Fund. Its resources have already reached R$5.7 billion, and another R$3.4 billion have already been promised in new donations, totaling R$9.1 billion. This is equivalent to two and a half times the Ministry of the Environment’s budget proposed for 2024.

The Amazon Fund was paralyzed in 2019 after the Jair Bolsonaro government attempted to change its governance structure, violating the fund’s statute. This year, it was reactivated and is one of the bets of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government to finance the preservation of the forest and encourage sustainable productive activities in the region.

The fund is managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). DW interviewed Nabil Kadri, superintendent of the environment area at BNDES, responsible for managing the Amazon Fund, to detail the current scenario and future projections of the instrument.

Kadri participated this Thursday (14/09) in Berlin in a cycle of debates on the Amazon organized by the Brazilian embassy in Germany. One of the event’s priorities was to reinforce the message that forest protection depends on the generation of sustainable economic activities in the region.

Where does the money come from?

At the end of 2022, the Amazon Fund reached R$5.7 billion. This sum includes R$3.3 billion in donations and R$2.4 billion in income from the application of unused resources.

Of the R$3.3 billion donated, 93.8% came from the Norwegian government, 5.7% from the German government and 0.5% from Petrobras. Donations are linked to reducing deforestation in Brazil.

So far, the fund has released R$1.5 billion for 102 projects, and R$200 million has already been approved and is in the disbursement phase. Therefore, there is currently R$4 billion unallocated.

After Lula’s electoral victory at the end of 2022 and the signal that the fund would be reactivated, new donations were announced: 35 million euros from Germany, 500 million euros from the United States, 20 million euros from the European Union, 5 million of Swiss francs from Switzerland and 150 million Danish kroner from Denmark. These new announced donations total around R$3.4 billion, and have not yet reached the fund.

Adding the amount currently available in the fund plus the recently announced donations, R$7.4 billion would be available.

What are the government’s plans?

The fund’s resources can be allocated to projects carried out by civil associations or to actions by state and federal governments. In February, BNDES resumed the analysis of 14 of the projects that had been blocked, worth R$500 million, which had not yet been approved.

But the Lula government’s main bet to accelerate the use of resources is to use them in the action plan for the prevention and control of deforestation in the Amazon (PPCDAm), launched in June. “We have a very significant demand for support for PPCDAm,” said Kadri.

One of PPCDAm’s actions is to allocate R$600 million from the fund to municipalities that are currently champions of deforestation and commit to reducing forest clearing. The resources will be allocated throughout 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to the performance of each municipality in reducing deforestation, and should be used in environmental and land regularization measures.

PCCDAm also plans to use resources from the fund to link sustainable food production in the Amazon to the provision of lunches to public schools in the region, among other initiatives.

A controversial proposal for the use of the Amazon Fund was made at the end of August by the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho: paving a section of BR-319, which connects Manaus to Porto Velho – a project that the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, points out as having a “very high” environmental impact. Kadri says that BNDES has not yet received any project in this regard and that he is unaware of the content of the proposal.

How does the fund already have an impact?

DW selected, together with BNDES, five Amazon Fund projects that provide practical examples of how resources can be used, involving different actors, such as indigenous peoples, extractive associations, state governments and the federal government.

1) Strengthening Ibama to fight fires

The inauguration of the current president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, in February, coincided with the conclusion of a nine-year project by the Amazon Fund to structure the agency’s center for preventing and fighting fires, Prevfogo.

In total, the fund allocated R$14.6 million to the project, which included the purchase of adapted trucks, fire-fighting equipment and communication systems and the construction of a two-story building with an administrative area, situation room, warehouse and vehicle workshop, among others.

An independent assessment carried out on the project showed, according to Kadri, that areas that had support from the fund recorded a greater reduction in fire outbreaks than in areas not covered by the project, in the period from 2013 to 2019.

2) Support for the Ashaninka indigenous people in the production of fruit pulp

The Ashaninka indigenous people live on the border between the state of Acre and Peru. In Brazil, most of them are in the Kampa Indigenous Land of the Amônea River, and have a history of combating deforestation in the region.

The project allocated R$6.6 million from 2015 to 2018 for the indigenous people’s association to develop its agroforestry production, especially typical fruits from the region, and protect the territory.

The fund’s resources financed the creation of a nursery and seed bank for the production of seedlings, the elaboration of a management plan, the construction of facilities for processing seeds and fruits, the purchase of a refrigerated barge for transport of fruits and training in marketing and communication for members of the Ashaninka people.

“It was the first project by an indigenous association that had a contract signed directly with BNDES,” says Kadri, who mentions that the sale of frozen fruit pulp is today one of the Ashaninka’s main sources of income.

3) Improvement of the conditions of babassu coconut breakers

The collection and breaking of the babassu coconut is an extractive activity historically carried out by women, organized in an interstate movement since the 90s. Babassu has great versatility and results in up to 20 by-products – its almonds can be transformed into flour, and its shell can become combustible.

The project will receive R$9.2 million, of which just over half has already been disbursed, for activities in cities in Maranhão, Tocantins and Pará.

The resources created a separate fund, managed by the breakers’ association, which allocates funds to smaller projects, presented by the community and selected through notices. This format, says Kadri, allows initiatives that would not have the structure to obtain resources directly from BNDES to be able to access resources from the Amazon Fund.

The objective is to improve the working and living conditions of coconut breakers, with mini-mills for straw processing or oil extraction.

4) Sustainable production at Ponta do Rio Abunã

The project area is the triple border between Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia, a region of many agrarian conflicts and environmental challenges. Four local associations received resources to develop several sustainable activities, such as the production of cupuaçu, açaí, peach palm and vegetable oils, among others.

R$6.4 million was allocated from the fund, from 2015 to 2017, to structure fruit processing units with appropriate machines, cold chambers, drying and oil extraction areas, for example.

The associations involved have developed exemplary integration with larger production chains, says Kadri, and today they sell their products to large cosmetics and food companies.

5) Combating deforestation in Acre

In this case, the Amazon Fund directly supported the government of Acre to improve its ability to reduce forest clearing.

R$53 million were disbursed until 2019, for the purchase of monitoring and control systems, training employees to analyze radar images and promoting sustainable practices.

The project also benefited the state government’s Acre Environmental Institute (IMAC), with the renovation of its headquarters and the acquisition of furniture, computers and vehicles, and involved the coordination of several state departments. “The fight against deforestation requires coordination of efforts, and the project in Acre demonstrated this potential”, says Kadri.