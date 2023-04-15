You had to search a bit on Friday evening between all the messages about Katy Perry and Lionel Richie who will perform at the coronation of Charles, but Take That will also be present on May 7. In the Netherlands you only hear the boy band in the Foute Hour, what is the group doing nowadays?

Who’s still in Take That?

Three men. The group started in 1990 with five members: in addition to Robbie Williams, there were Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange. Robbie was more or less kicked out of the band in 1995 because of his dissolute lifestyle and did not miss an opportunity to say nasty things about Barlow in the years that followed. Take That continued as a quartet, but stopped in 1996 after a last performance in Amsterdam.

While Williams enjoyed success as a solo artist, the four men reunited in 2006. They made two records as a four-piece before Gary and Robbie reconciled. Williams returned in 2010 for a year and a half for an album and the hit The flood. In 2014 Orange also left the band. He never did anything with the men after that, while Williams still performed with them sometimes. It is unlikely that he will participate in the coronation.

What is Take That doing among the world’s stars?

It resembled a well-known joke from the animated series on Friday FamilyGuywith star basketball star Michael Jordan being heralded as a greatness, while fellow Scottie Pippen’s name is only whispered (starting at 00:12):

This time it was mainly about world stars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli who come to sing for the king. But although the international success is limited, Take That has a world star status in its own country.

The group is still selling out stadiums and almost every album, even in recent years, reached number 1. In 2017, Graham Norton hosted a major TV show to find actors for a musical with the music of Take That, which was subsequently played several times by the country drew. A film version will be released this summer, Greatest day.

Mark Owen and Gary Barlow also made their way with solo records. Barlow, who received a ribbon from Queen Elizabeth in 2012, was successful in corona times The Crooner Sessionsonline duets with famous colleagues like Robbie:

Will the coronation be a kind of Wrong Hour?

Not quite. Take That is known for cult hits like Back for good, but since reuniting in 2006 it’s a serious band. Gary, Mark and Howard are all over fifty now and have proven they can do more with more recent hits like Rule the world. The boy band has officially become a ‘man band’, local media wrote. This became apparent, for example, when she called the party number Pray put in a modest jacket:



<br />



What comes next for Take That?

Gary, Mark and Howard are working on a new album, their third as a trio. The last studio album Wonderland dates from 2017, followed by another one the year after greatesthits-plate. Robbie Williams is not participating, he will be releasing solo work in the near future. But he's always said he'll get back to his friends someday. That may be in 2025, 35 years after the band was founded.

