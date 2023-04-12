By: Miguel Vazquez

Suzume no Tojimarithe latest masterpiece from the director makoto shinkai, is a film that takes the viewer’s breath away thanks to its extraordinary animation and emotional narrative. After his great success in Japanfinally arrives in theaters in Mexico this April 12, thanks to Crunchyroll, in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film is set against the backdrop of the earthquake and tsunami that affected Japan in 2011, but shinkai He gives a very characteristic magical touch to his work, making these disasters are caused by the force that lives inside “magical” doors that are found in desolate places where catastrophes occurred.

The story revolves around Suzume, a 17-year-old teenager who meets a mysterious young man named Souta, who has the mission of closing said doors from which a huge worm comes out, to which all natural disasters are attributed.

The narrative of Suzume no Tojimari It is complex and full of symbolism, which allows the viewer to break down the story into several layers, from a teenager’s search for identity and love to natural catastrophes and the subsequent wounds left in Japanese society.

Although sometimes complex, the story is very well constructed: the relationship between the main characters, Suzume and Souta, is a strong point of the film. Through her interaction, we see how Suzume wrestles with her own inner demons to face her unknown past and the memory of her mother.

But what really makes this movie stand out is its animation. Makoto shinkai and his team of animators have created a visual work of art, with careful details adding depth and realism to the characters and their surroundings, and beautiful landscapes that feature minute details while juxtaposing with decadent settings where nature ended. for destroying everything. Intense action scenes capture the viewer’s imagination and take them into a magical world where everything is experienced.

Definitely, Suzume no Tojimari is a film that leaves you with a great taste in your mouth, both for its emotional and complex narrative and for its sublime animation. If you are an anime lover, or you are just looking for a movie that makes you feel a lot of emotions, you definitely have to see this film from the director Makoto Shinkai.