Vincent Bussow

Extreme heat, drought and other weather phenomena are also making climate change noticeable in Germany. The coming summer is no exception.

Kassel – Above-average heat is in the past summers become the norm. Global warming is particularly noticeable during the time when it is already the hottest. This change also brings dangerous ones weather-Phenomena that can be observed more and more frequently. Only recently raged in Paderborn Tornado, an extreme weather event in Germany is to be expected more frequently in the future. But the current heat waves in other places in the world are also causing concern about how extreme the summer of 2022 will be in Germany.

The summer of 2022 in Germany threatens to be characterized by heat and drought again. These also bring other weather phenomena with them. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Not long ago, some people were predicting the warmest summer in Germany for 30 years. As time goes on, however, the forecasts become more moderate. The weather services are now reporting very similar temperatures for the coming months in Germany. Accordingly, the heat should be particularly noticeable in July and up to two degrees higher than the 30-year climate mean. This is how meteorologist Dominik Jung from Wetter.net summarizes the data situation. In June and August, on the other hand, the average should only be exceeded by 1.5 degrees.

Extreme weather in summer 2022: the forecast for Germany

So it can definitely be hot in the summer of 2022, but not as hot as feared. Instead, the heat in Europe is probably mainly concentrated in the south, with temperatures above 40 degrees already being reached in Spain. A heat wave like the one people in Pakistan and India are currently suffering from is also unlikely in Germany this year. The problem lies elsewhere in this country.

2021 17.9°C 2020 18.2°C 2019 19.2°C 2018 19.3°C 2017 18°C

Spring is said to end with far too little precipitation, although it doesn’t look any better in the hottest season. The weather services agree that it could be a very dry summer, says meteorologist Jung. This phenomenon is not new either. In recent years, not only Germany has had to struggle with extreme drought, from which the vegetation and the people suffer. The summer in Germany will therefore most likely bring extreme weather with it. (vbu)