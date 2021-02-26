The popular travel website TripAdvisor released the results of Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 for beaches. Travelers from all over the world voted based on the color of the sea, the temperature of the water, the sand and gave their verdict on which is the best beach in the United States.

The one chosen as the most beautiful was Saint Pete Beach, Florida located on an island west of the city of St. Petersburg. The website describes it as a “great beach for walking, with white quartz sand, clear and calm waters. The most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean.”

According to the Visit Florida page, it has an average of 361 days of sunshine per year and warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which make it ideal to hang out and rest. Plus, it’s close to Orlando’s amusement parks and minutes from the cultural attractions of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa.

St. Pete Beach, voted America’s most beautiful beach. Photo: Shutterstock.

“We take TripAdvisor awards in St. Pete very seriously. We have been home to the number one beach for four of the last six years, but after a devastating 2020 for travel, we are especially honored to receive the Travelers’ Choice award, ”said Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete / Clearwater.

More beaches

The second place in the ranking went to Ka’anapali Beach, in Hawaii, and in third place was Moonstone Beach, in Cambria, California. None of the famous beaches in South Florida made it into the top twenty in the country. Travelers ranked just two from that state in the top ten. In addition to the winner, in ninth place was Madeira Beach, which is also on the west coast.

This year, Saint Pete Beach was not only crowned the best beach in the United States. It conquered the fifth place in the world ranking. The results come after a tough season. The influx of tourists to the state of Florida in 2020 was 34% lower than in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures that indicate it was the worst year since 2010.

In 2020, 86.7 million travelers visited the state, of which some three million arrived from abroad. In 2019, tourists were 131.42 million, a record number that marked the end of consecutive annual increases since 2009.

Whitehaven Beach in Australia was voted the most beautiful in the world. Photo: Getty Images.

According to thousands of TripAdvisor user reviews, Whitehaven in Australia is the most beautiful beach in the world. Located in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, it is only accessible by boat, seaplane or helicopter and is praised by travelers for its beautiful soft white sand and turquoise water.

Second place went to Santa María Beach, in Villa Clara (Cuba). “Incredibly fine white sand that feels like flour, calm water and a pleasant breeze … this place is paradise. Some days, you can see swimming fish or even dolphins up close, “reads the description. The top four are completed by Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil and Grace Bay Beach on Providenciales Island belonging to the Turks and Caicos Islands.