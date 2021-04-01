Sovereign 2 is the name of one of the four vaccines developed by scientists in Cuba that entered the final testing phase this month. Injectable, three application doses are foreseen, with intervals of two weeks between each one, and provides a novelty in the field: you will not need freezers for its maintenance.

This Wednesday, the first dose completed its Phase III trial, as confirmed by managers and scientists involved in the project. “Our country is saving and many millions of dollars will be saved from all these sovereignty results that we have achieved,” said Eduardo Martínez, director of the state-owned company Biocubafarma.

If the development is successful, it could put the island on the path of immunizing its entire population and starting exports abroad by the end of the year.

“Due to the blockade (the United States sanctions against Cuba) that everyone already knows about the situation that we are in the country, it would have been very difficult for us to have the results that we are having in the fight against the pandemic if we had not had this industry that has been created beyond 35 yearsMartinez added.

Martinez, the director of Biocubafarma, also indicated that the immunization was completed with the first dose of the Phase III study of the Sovereign 02 vaccine, the most advanced among the candidates developed by the island.

The study in Soberana 02 was tested to inject 44,000 people They were joined by 150,000 Cubans in the capital who were included in “intervention studies” to obtain more data on the behavior of the antigen.

Evidence

The national director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, stated on state television that by May they will have received the experimental vaccine 1.7 million older people 19-year-old in the capital, which has 2.2 million inhabitants.

The other advanced vaccine is Abdala, which is being tested in its Phase III in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba with 40,000 patients and with another 120,000 volunteers in an “intervention study.”

Mambisa, Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus, are the other antigens in development but that are in still earlier stages.

Unlike other vaccines launched on the market, none of the four need to be stored in extreme cold conditions.

The island’s experts are also working on a fifth candidate, Sovereign +, based on a reformulation of Sovereign 1 and destined for convalescents from the disease.

All Cuban vaccines are recombinant protein, the same technique used by the American biotech company Novavax.

The coronavirus has spikes (viral proteins) on its surface to come into contact with cells and infect them. These proteins can be replicated and then presented to the immune system to make it react.

By June we would have the results complete Phase III of Sovereign 02 and Abdala.

If the vaccine proves safe and effective, the Cuban government would win a major political victory – and a chance to rescue the nation from economic ruin. For a country that for decades has touted its sophisticated healthcare system as proof of the benefits of socialism, the vaccine it also offers a unique public relations opportunity.

The vaccine is called Sovereign 2, in a nod to the island’s pride in its autonomy, despite hostility from its neighbor to the north. Cuba is already exploring the idea of ​​attracting touristsSa its shores with the irresistible mix of sun, sand and a dose of Sovereign 2.

Vicente Vérez, one of the scientists who leads the team that developed the vaccine, has said that the island could offer vaccines to all foreigners traveling there.

“It is not just medicine and humanitarianism; there is great economic benefit if they manage to control the virus, “said Richard Feinberg, an expert on Cuba at the University of California, San Diego. “It would boost the reputation of the Cuban pharmaceutical biotech sector, which will allow them to market other medical products ”.

Cuban scientists say the government probably will give away some doses to poor countries, consistent with its long practice of strengthening international relations by donating medicines and sending doctors to address public health crises abroad.

Cuba began to invest money in biotech in the 80s, as part of Fidel Castro’s campaign to make the nation self-sufficient in the face of the US embargo that made it difficult to obtain medicines produced abroad.

The vaccine requires three doses given at two-week intervals And, unlike Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it does not need to be stored in a freezer, which could be a draw for poorer countries that often lack the equipment to keep so many doses frozen.

The plan to open vaccination to tourists seems, for some, a tactic to attract visitors, and with them the foreign exchange that the island desperately needs. The combination of the pandemic and sanctions has created the worst economic crisis the country has experienced since the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, experts say.

However, Cuban scientists insist that the goal is to spread health. Any gain, they say, is simply a side effect.

Source AP, The New York Times and Clarín

