The legal battle between the artist Shakira and the soccer player Gerard Piqué has come to an end. The Colombian artist and her ex-partner agreed that her children, Sasha Y Milanstay with your mother in Miamiaway from the media harassment of his father in Barcelona.

The house where Shakira would live with her children is a mansion located in an exclusive area of ​​Miami. Get all the details about her here.

How is Shakira’s mansion in Miami?

the mansion of Shakira in Miami It was acquired by the singer in 2001, when her partner was Antonio de la Rúa. She is located on North Bay Road Drive in Miami Beach and bought it for more than three million dollars. The home has an area of ​​1,000 square meters. It is estimated that it is currently valued at 15 million dollars.

This is what Shakira’s mansion looks like in Miami. Photo: Gtres

How many bedrooms does Shakira’s mansion have?

Shakira’s mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and even a game room and gym.

Within the six rooms that the house has Shakira, the main one consists of a large bed with two nightstands, one on each side. Likewise, the decoration is complemented with a huge fuchsia-colored carpet.

The main bedroom of Shakira’s house. Photo: Gtres

Shakira’s mansion in Miami: what is the room like?

In this space, the singer could receive guests who arrive in the exclusive area where her new home is located. The house has a completely white design, including the doors and windows, which have a view to the back of the house, where you can see the large garden.

This is Shakira’s exclusive house. Photo: YouTube

All rooms in the house Shakira primarily use the white color on its walls and furniture. Even the pool table is in this shade.

Shakira’s house has a game room. Photo: Youtube

Shakira’s kitchen

The kitchen of the mansion has a spacious refrigerator to keep food fresh, a small dining area included and up to four ovens implemented in the wall of the place.

This is Shakira’s exclusive house. Photo: Youtube

The bathrooms of Shakira’s house in Miami

The house in which I would reside Shakira Along with its offspring, it has a total of seven bathrooms, which are in accordance with the number of rooms that the property has. Thus, there would be no inconvenience when the singer wants to receive visitors.

Similarly, for greater comfort, these environments have a shower and bathtub, which are surrounded by giant mirrors, as well as ample space to place any cleaning implement.

This is Shakira’s exclusive house. Photo: Youtube

Shakira’s mansion gym

Shakira He has a fully equipped gym, with a large mirror, and machines to keep fit inside his luxurious home.

Shakira’s family has its own fully equipped gym. Photo: Gtres

Shakira’s pool at her Miami mansion

The mansion also features a pool located in the rear, which includes its own spa area and a furnished terrace with a custom bar. All this in the middle of an extensive green area.

The mansion has a swimming pool, where white is also the color used for everything. Photo: Gtres

Children of Piqué went to his farewell: this was the tender hug at the Camp Nou

Without Shakira. Gerard Piqué he retired from professional football with one last match wearing the FC Barcelona shirt, on Saturday, November 5. Along these lines, family and close friends were at the meeting, including his sons Milan and Sasha, who entered the Camp Nou with his father.

His offspring gave him a warm hug when the game began, where the Barça team won. For his part, the Spanish player kissed his two heirs, after the official team photo was taken.