It seems increasingly clear that an action movie with real characters is off the radar of the new Hollywood, or whatever they want to call it.

Remember when an American soldier in combat, usually thousands of miles from his country, of course, showed a photo of his girlfriend, and the probability that he would return with her – and alive – was practically zero?

Neither. Even that is not respected by the writers of today.

Anthony Mackie, the android who must prevent nuclear weapons from reaching the hands of a Russian terrorist. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Area of ​​risk -which has nothing to do with the program that Channel 13 aired between 1992 and 1993, with Rodolfo Ranni and Gerardo Romano as the first openly gay couple on Argentine TV- comes to confirm the first and destroy, demystify the second.

Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris, from the series Snowfall) is a drone pilot. In other words, no matter how much he dresses in the military, he doesn’t get his hands dirty except with the fat from the French fries that he eats before pressing the button with which he fires missiles and causes the death of hundreds and / or thousands from a distance.

Netflix premieres the futuristic action drama “Risk Zone,” starring Damson Idris and Anthony Mackie. PHOTO: NETFLIX

The movie opens with Harp’s disobedience. He, comfortably seated, observes that there, in Eastern Europe, where two American soldiers are wounded, and when a squad tries to rescue him under enemy fire, an armored truck is arriving with more soldiers of the “bad guys”.

Lieutenant Harp disobeys the order not to fire the missile. In his logic, he saved the lives of 38 marines, although he destroyed 2, and a Gump (euphemism with which they refer to a military robot). It was a direct order. He was saved from the court martial, but …

They send him where a real platoon is, to see Captain Leo.

“Risk Zone” is Netflix’s first action tank of 2021.

“Cold mother fucker”, says the Captain to the Lieutenant, in a phrase that hardly requires translation. Thus, the novice has to do with a superior who, as he was warned, “is not like us.”

And no, because Leo is a fourth generation biotech producer. It is a prototype with skin. Black skin, like the lieutenant’s, when it is not translucent. Its existence is classified.

He is 5 years old and has acute sensory emotion.

In “Avengers: Infinity War” Falcon (Anthony Mackie) flies over Wakanda. PHOTO: MARVEL STUDIOS

The thing is that the uneven couple will have to do with Viktor Koval, alias The Terror of the Balkans, a terrorist, who in addition to being evil, is Russian, “no longer obeys the Kremlin”, they reassure (?). Also, it caused the death of 25,000 innocent people and that, if it gets to access the deposit where there are nuclear missiles …

Is it the end of the world.

Area of ​​risk was directed by Mikael Håfström, a 60-year-old Swede who knew how to have a film (Only against himself) candidate for Oscar for best foreign film 17 years ago. It is not an impersonal film, but almost. The script allows for some jokes, such as that if Viktor comes to nuclear weapons, Harp will have to use “sunscreen 5000”), or that the lieutenant himself is called Gummy Bear.

Hilarious.

The new bearer of Captain America’s shield, Anthony Mackie. PHOTO: MARVEL STUDIOS

And saying “People are stupid, emotions make them wrong” does not leave him very well off either.

Captain Leo is played by Anthony Mackie, who after the Oscar winner Live on the edge He is best known for being Sam Wilson and Falcon in the Captain America and the Avengers, and who we will soon see in The woman at the window in Netflix and the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney +. Here he is able to put his finger in a wound in an artery that he infringed. He is not afraid of anything except being disconnected.

And there’s Michael Kelly, Doug Stamper in House of Cards, in a less appreciative role.

Anyway, what Area of ​​risk it is seen as one more action, in which the implausibility – how the novice can do what he does in his first experience in full battle – is the order of the day.

“Area of ​​risk”

Good

Action. USA, 20210. 114 ‘, SAM 16. From: Mikael Håfström. Featuring: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Michael Kelly. Available on: Netflix.