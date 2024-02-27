After Ricardo Casares suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery, what is known is that he would be out of danger, since they put a catheter in him so the driver of Come the Joy of Aztec TV He could reappear at least in the next few hours, to talk in detail about his state of health, but so far nothing more is known about the famous man who suffered this attack before going on the air.

They were his companions Come the Joy who have been reporting on the health of Ricardo Casares, who weeks before had fallen ill with Covid, which is why he was absent from the morning show for a few days to recover, but what few know is that on this occasion the illness hit him much harder, for what this could have triggered the driver's heart attack Come the Joy.

What was said about Ricardo Casares is that he had a clogged artery, starting to feel very bad before entering the air in Come the Joy where he suffered the heart attack, fortunately a few steps from Aztec TV There is a hospital where the Mexican driver who has been one of the most popular faces for a long time was taken.

Apparently Ricardo Casares is much better now/Instagram

“Oh Ricky, what a scare! Bless God, you're fine!! I love you very much and I sincerely hope that your recovery is quick!! Please stay calm and take good care of yourself”, “We sincerely hope that you recover soon, we send you all the best fam a big hug”, “I send you a big hug Ricardo, I sincerely hope that you recover very soon!”, “What a scare! but you will be fine, we will be waiting for you to tell us your experience. God bless you He always blesses you,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Patricio Borghetti was in charge of helping Ricardo Casares when he began to feel very bad in the meeting that they do every morning on Venga la Alegría, so he acted quickly, something for which he was congratulated not only by the viewers, but for his morning colleagues who also hope to see their colleague recovered.

