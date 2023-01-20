Pablo Torre is the new pearl of FC Barcelona. The Cantabrian was signed by the Catalans this summer at just 19 years old, after being a very important footballer at Racing Santander. Many expected it to be a new Pedri case, as the canary was also recruited from another very young club and immediately exploded, but in the case of Pablo Torre, times are being different.
The Spaniard has been alternating training sessions with the first team and the subsidiary, but it is Barça Atlétic, the FC Barcelona subsidiary, where Pablo Torre has played most of the games this season and where he has excelled. Even so, the player has been able to play six official matches with the first team, even making his debut in the Champions League and even scoring a goal.
Pablo Torre has played one LaLiga match, three in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. His last game was yesterday in the win against Ceuta, where despite playing only 45 minutes, he gave an authentic soccer recital, demonstrating his quality. The young footballer’s problem is that above him he has two real stars like Gavi and Pedri, who will be difficult to sit down.
The agreement reached by the player’s agents and the club was that as of January 1, Pablo Torre would be a full-fledged first-team player, going on to have a record and wear the number 16. The player is an important asset for the club and with this maneuver they make sure they have one of the jewels of Spanish football on their squad who has even made his debut with the under 21 team.
FC Barcelona is considering a possible transfer of the Cantabrian footballer in the absence of minutes so as not to stop his progression, although Xavi has already said that he has him. There are three teams that have asked about the player, these are:
– Almeria. The club does not want him to go to a team with a style of play so different from that used at Barça, as it would slow down his adaptation.
– Celta Vigo. This could be one of the most likely options to release the player, although there is no decision made.
– villarreal. The competition that he would have in the center of the field makes it an unlikely exit because in order not to play, it is better that he stay in Barcelona.
