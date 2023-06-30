An international team analyzed data and statistics from 2000 to 2019 in over 140 countries: 3.4 hours are related to food preparation and house cleaning

What is the average day like for human beings? To give a scientific answer to the unusual question was an international team, led by William Fajzel of the Canadian McGill University in Montral, who conducted a monumental meta-analysis of data and statistics from 2000 to 2019 (the following years were not considered for avoid influences due to the pandemic) in over 140 countries, to elaborate an estimate of how much time people spend on average per day globally on activities such as eating, washing, sleeping and working. Published in the magazine Proceedings of the national academy of sciences (Pnas) and titled The global human dayresearch has made it possible to establish that, on average, 9.1 hours of the day are devoted to rest; 9.4 to productive or educational activities and to self-care (work, education, hygiene, beauty, health, sport and entertainment); 3,4 to actions linked to the context in which one lives (from food preparation to house cleaning), while 2.1 are used for travel, transport and organization of activities. See also Measles, Bassetti: "In the UK, cases increase due to vaccine decline, risk also in Italy"

One minute for garbage collection Paradoxically, if redistributed among all of the approximately 8 billion inhabitants of the Earth, activities crucial to human existence on the planet, such as the time spent extracting materials and energy or the time dedicated to waste collection, on the other hand, occupy minimal fractions of the day: in fact in the first case we are about 5 minutes, while in the second one we do not exceed one minute. While recognizing that being able to have an accurate picture of the diversity of human behavior on a global scale is not an easy undertaking, according to the authors of the study, understanding how the global human system works is critical if we are to navigate planetary boundaries sustainably, adapt to rapid technological changes and achieve global development goals. Our findings provide an overview of what our species does, including how economic activities fit into the landscape of life, and reveal activities for which there is significant potential for change. See also Diabetes: less than 1 in 4 patients know which are the right foods to manage the disease well

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#typical #day #hours #devoted #work #selfcare #minute #waste