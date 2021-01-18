After four years of research by a Spanish-German co-production team, Netflix premiered the documentary series on January 1, 2020 Nisman: the prosecutor, the president and the spy. It did not go unnoticed, of course. Not in our country, not in every corner of the world where there are streaming users.

As is well known, the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, on January 18, 2015, after having publicly denounced the then Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner by cover-up in the memorandum with Iran it was news of the highest impact all over the world

Had they killed him? Had he committed suicide? Had he been forced to commit suicide from hidden powers? Those three basic questions – it is inferred – were part of this television project in the arduous years in which its director, the British Justin Webster, led a process of documentation and interviews carried out with the highest professional rigor.

Experts investigate the death of Nisman in the Le Parc tower.

The documentary tries to contain all possible voices and not take sides by any hypothesis, in a case that is in full judicial investigation. And it does not provide revealing conclusions that change the cause, although they do create a puzzle with millions of unanswered questions typical of our country.

As complex as Argentina

Beyond its methodological quality, it is necessary to clarify that this documentary of 6 chapters lasting one hour each, attempts to cover a timeline that goes from the AMIA attack, which occurred on July 18, 1994, to the moment in which the prosecutor in that case, Alberto Nisman, appears dead in January 2015.

Therefore, it enters a highly complex path to go from one place to another through those 21 years that marked politics and reality of the Argentines with two dark facts, yet to be fully revealed.

The 1994 AMIA attack, part of the documentary.

The marches and counter marches that the investigation of the AMIA attack has had since that tragic 1994 are well known. And it is also known that the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman went through many facets in the investigation, Although currently the hypothesis that the Justice is investigating, ratified by the Federal Chamber, is that it was a murder.

Even with all that complexity in tow, the British Webster achieves a job worth seeing going through Argentine reality with rarely seen vintage videos or recordings. And it has a high journalistic impact in the interview with former spy chief Jaime Stiuso, linked to Nisman in the investigation of the AMIA bombing for so many years.

What conclusions does the documentary reach

From beginning to end, the work unfolds with the two million dollar questions: Did Nisman commit suicide? or Was Nisman killed? And it addresses different themes in each of the 6 chapters.

And although every view of a work of this type is relative, it can be noted that there are some very relevant conclusions or specific appearances in the documentary. Let’s look at a simple enum:

Finding: Jaime Stiuso speaks in the documentary.

1. It does not manage to strip the Argentine crack so marked with the he killed himself and the he was murdered . Thus, those who have a preconception of what happened with Nisman or with the attack on the AMIA of which Iran is accused, they leave the documentary with their opinions reinforced or presumably legitimized.

and the . Thus, those who have a preconception of what happened with Nisman or with the attack on the AMIA of which Iran is accused, 2. It shows with European starkness the nonsense that Argentine justice and politics have been in those 21 terrible years that go from the AMIA attack to the death of Nisman. The contradictions. The ineffectiveness. The penetration between justice, spies and political power. The inability of a country (or lack of will) to solve its core problems.

3. Has moments of journalistic excellence in different interviews such as that of always hidden (until now) Jaime Stiuso , the mysterious Allan Bogado, the former Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman (before his illness and in his final times), the prosecutor Viviana Fein, and a series of interviewees of all tendencies, among which is the current president Alberto Fernández, closest to the assassination hypothesis when he was interviewed for the documentary, in 2017.

3. Has in different interviews such as that of , the mysterious Allan Bogado, the former Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman (before his illness and in his final times), the prosecutor Viviana Fein, and a series of interviewees of all tendencies, among which is the current president Alberto Fernández, closest to the assassination hypothesis when he was interviewed for the documentary, in 2017. 4. It lacks a journalistic finding that changes luck both the AMIA case and the Nisman death case. Although it is something very complex to achieve, it sometimes happens.

both the AMIA case and the Nisman death case. Although it is something very complex to achieve, it sometimes happens. 5. Provides outstanding interviews to CIA representatives and the FBI as well as journalists who approach concrete and specific issues to illuminate some fact of those 21 years.

and the FBI as well as journalists who approach concrete and specific issues to illuminate some fact of those 21 years. 6. It frankly shows the reality of a country in more than two decades. If the Argentine Justice was unable to solve a crime as aberrant as the AMIA attack and to do justice, would it be so illogical for it to continue arguing for years if the prosecutor in that case committed suicide or he was murdered? Isn’t it impunity that has remained in the face of so much pain? But of course. We could not blame any of this on a prestigious British documentary maker who spent four years of his life watching us. We are as we are because of ourselves.

Theme of Netflix Chapters

For those who have not yet seen this documentary series, the organization is as follows: Chapter 1 is In the maze: the appearance of Nisman dead hours before presenting his evidence against the president for the AMIA case.

Alberto Fernández talks about Alberto Nisman on Netflix.

Chapter 2 addresses the Suicide? There the protagonist of the prosecutor Viviana Fein appears once the death has occurred.

At chapter 3 the relationship of The Spy and The Prosecutor. Stiuso reveals details of his collaboration with Nisman and the way the Iranians are involved in the AMIA bombing.

Chapter 4 addresses the 5 days prior to Nisman’s death, with the public complaint against Cristina Kirchner.

Chapter 5 asks: Was it Homicide? And it develops the investigation of the Gendarmerie in this sense and different criminalistic voices. With the appearance of a character like Lagomarsino, the former collaborator of Nisman who brings him the weapon the day before his death, today charged by the Justice.

“Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy”. On Netflix.

Chapter 6 talks about the Powerful Lies. All contradictions between those involved by the AMIA and Jaime Stiuso reveals details of his ties with other spies and with power while he was the head of the Argentine intelligence center.