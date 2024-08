At exactly 7 p.m., her mother called from prison in Tehran. The imprisoned women’s rights activist Nahid Taghavi is allowed to call her daughter Mariam Claren in Cologne five times a week. Although this usually works, Claren feared that it would be different this time. “If the regime wanted to do something negative, they would do it today,” said the daughter on Wednesday after speaking to her mother. It was Taghavi’s 70th birthday.