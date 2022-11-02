The energy bill is a topic that continues to occupy many people. This afternoon, experts will answer all your energy questions in a broadcast on this site. In this article we start off: what does your energy bill consist of?



Robert Husken



Nov 2 2022

Joris Kerkhof (Independer) and Joyce Donat (Consumer’s Association) will answer all your questions about energy from 13.00 in a special broadcast. In this article they explain how your energy bill is structured.

1. Delivery costs

Energy suppliers first charge delivery costs. “These are often fixed and variable costs,” says Joyce Donat of the Consumers’ Association. “The fixed costs are usually about 5 to 10 euros per month”, says Joris Kerkhof of Independer. “You always pay that, regardless of the level of your consumption. Then there are also variable delivery costs, for example 0.50 euros per kWh of electricity used and 2.50 euros per m3 of gas used. The more you use, the higher the bill.”



These costs also include the profit margin of the energy company. The more you consume, the more they earn. “But they can’t just ask for what they want,” Donat says. “There is supervision from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), so that the price remains acceptable.” Kerkhof: ,,The suppliers determine the variable delivery costs on the basis of the purchase prices they have to pay on the purchasing market for gas and electricity. If those prices are high, they are passed on to the consumer. There have been some suppliers in the news who have made a profit, mainly suppliers who also produce energy themselves and can sell it at high prices.” See also Everything about the NFL final: The stadium for the Super Bowl looks so spectacular





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

2. Grid management costs

Every household pays network management costs. “This is a fixed amount,” says Donat. “That amount can differ per provider, but you cannot switch grid operators because they are region-specific.” Kerkhof adds: ,,There are seven network operators in the Netherlands. Grid operators ensure that the electricity and gas can actually be supplied.”



Kerkhof: ,,The maximum rates that network operators can charge are determined annually by the ACM at the end of the year. A network operator can deviate from this in favor of the customer. Prices have been rising for years, because it is getting busier, especially on the electricity grid.”

3. Taxes

You pay tax on your consumption. That is the energy tax. Kerkhof: “The more you consume, the more tax you pay.” In 2023, the tax will be 0.1525 euros per kWh for electricity and 0.5927 cents per m3 for gas.

See also Anti-vaccine movements are here to stay, says Dimas Covas

But then you still have the energy tax reduction. “Actually, this complicates things,” Donat says. “You would think: settle this immediately. But energy is a primary necessity of life, so a lot of work has recently been done to keep costs within limits.” The energy tax reduction was 560 euros last year and is now 785 euros.

4. What is the ODE?

ODE stands for Sustainable Energy Storage. “A surcharge that we all pay in order to be able to contribute to all matters concerning the climate transition,” says Kerkhof about this government levy. Until 2023, this is still a separate item, from 2023 the ODE will be included in the tax rate for gas and electricity.



5. VAT

Tax again? Yes, of course. “That’s a bit nasty huh?” says Donat. You actually pay tax twice. But this has always been the case. You also pay value added tax. This has been reduced to 9 percent until January 1, 2023. From then on it will go back to 21 percent.” Kerkhof: “That has been put back to ensure that part of the proceeds can be used for the energy ceiling.”







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also FIOD suspends special unit 'unacceptably long'

6. Installment amount and welcome discount

Your installment amount is usually based on your historical annual consumption. The estimated costs are then divided by twelve (months) and this results in your monthly installment amount. “On your annual statement you will then see a settlement of, for example, your welcome discount if you received it with a permanent contract,” says Donat.



Do you have to purchase electricity and gas together?

Certainly not. You can shut off gas and electricity separately from each other. Kerkhof: ,,An advantage may be that you can get a higher feed-in with your solar panels from another electricity supplier than your gas supplier offers you. In that case it can be advantageous to close them separately from each other. A disadvantage can be that you have to switch with two separate suppliers and receive documents from both separately.”



The energy broadcast can be followed on Wednesday 2 November from 13.00 on this site.

Do you want to stay informed about useful tips to manage your money and get inspired how others manage their finances? Then follow us facebook and Twitter!

ILLUSTRATIVE – Bills on the kitchen table. ANP LEX VAN LIESHOUT © ANP / ANP

