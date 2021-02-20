It’s a movie, it’s a game, it’s a hobby. Safari mission is Netflix interactive movie in which you have to choose where to follow the adventure posed by the plot.

It is best to share the experience with family or friends. Thus, one chooses one option, and another, another, and the interaction is not only with the screen. But the final decision is only one.

It is not advisable to do it if relationships are not going through the best of times.

Bear Grylls, the Englishman who has many survival programs. But in this case, you have to help him not to be killed by a boa. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Edward Michael Bear Grylls, the man to be “helped” from home, is an Englishman who, among other things, has climbed Everest and flown on a paramotor over the Himalayas. He is a paratrooper and a karate black belt.

He is an adventurer by profession who gives survival talks, and has been a British military man, has written books and is a Chief Scout. Yes, it was Boy and now it’s the Boss.

Bear was bitten by a leech, which “is very nutritious and gives a lot of energy.” So you have to eat it, but swallow it or nibble it? PHOTO: NETFLIX

Safari mission It is, in part, similar to the movie of Black Mirror, Bandersnatch, released in December 2018, also on Netflix, in which one, with the remote control, decided what actions the protagonist should take, a young programmer who “questions” reality by adapting a novel by a writer to a video game.

Here with Bear, what He talks to us on camera and even throws us tips or low line on nature, we are in Africa, in the savannah. For more information, in a reservation. We must help him complete not one, not two, but three missions.

And it is the viewer, from the comfort of his chair, who decides the order in which he will do them.

Dangers stalk Bear. PHOTO: NETFLIX

A lion cut through the electrified fence that protects the reserve, and, being loose, he is a walking danger to other species, and also to the odd unsuspecting human not on top of a truck on safari.

So, you have to find it and catch it.

But since the lion was able to cut the fence, because it was not electrified, you have to go there, where the power plant is, and repair it.

It is best to see it in pairs. But it is not advisable to do so if relationships are not going through the best of times. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Finally, the other mission – not the third, because we insist, it is the viewer who decides which mission to carry out first and so on – consists of helping a baboon that has escaped and ran towards the cliffs.

Once the mission is decided, some pitfalls will have to be overcome, of the type deciding how to lower 30 meters to the water by holding the ropes of a sharp rock, or the trunks of some trees, which look more like bushes than anything else. If you “lose”, you move on to another mission, but then you are given the option to “resume” or restart “to complete what was not achieved on the first attempt.

A) Yes, the 45 minutes that the screen says at the beginning of the film can end up being … What the viewer wants.

You have to complete three missions, one, to repair the electricity in the fence, so that the animals do not escape. PHOTO: NETFLIX

When Bear is bitten by a leech, you have to decide or choose, since “it is very nutritious and gives a lot of energy”, according to his words, eat it, yes, but swallow it or bite it?

How to get to the other side? Swinging on a hanging cable, which would be faster, or going down and then climbing?

How to save an investigator, locked in a tent, who is stalked by the lion? Scaring him with fire, or rather opening the tent from behind, and fleeing together?

I said, it is like a game, which entertains and can be seen with the boys.

“Mission Safari: An Interactive You vs. Wild Movie”

Good

Interactive adventure. Original title: “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie ”. USA, 2021. 90 ‘, ATP R. From: Ben Simms. With: Bear Grylls. Available on: Netflix.