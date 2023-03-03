Michael Schumacher, Eddie Jordan’s revelations on the conditions of the former Ferrari champion

Eddie Jordan, the man who launched Michael Schumacher in Formula 1 (in 1991 in place of Bertrand Gachot), spoke of the health conditions of the former Ferrari driver, winner of 7 F1 World Championships (2 with Benetton and 5 with the Reds) more than nine years after the terrible skiing accident in Meribel (December 29, 2013) which turned Schumi’s life upside down.

Michael Schumacher, Eddie Jordan’s revelations about his state of health: “He’s there, but he’s not there”

Eddie Jordan said he was very hopeful about the talent of Mick Schumacher, the son of the great Schumi (“sure he’ll make his way”) and says, “The reason I feel very close to him is because it’s not easy knowing that your father can no longer be part of the family: he’s there but he’s not there” . And he adds: “Mick is not named after his father, as many think, but after a sportsman Michael was passionate about, of whom he was almost in awe, who won five world titles with Honda”. The reference is to Mick Doohan, Australian five-time world champion. As for Michael, “I think of him fondly today and always.”

Schumi recently moved with his wife to a house in Mallorcain the Balearics, after the historic villa in Gland, on Lake Geneva, where he previously lived with his entire family, was put up for sale.

