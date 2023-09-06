How is Michael Schumacher: the health conditions of the former driver

That of Michael Schumacher is a hopeless case: this is what was declared by a friend of the former driver, who let slip a comment on the German’s health conditions, ten years after the accident on a ski slope in Méribel.

It was Roger Benoit who spoke, a journalist who has followed Formula 1 for several years as well as a friend of the former Ferrari driver.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper BlickBenoit initially answered “no” to the question: “Do you know how your friend Michael Schumacher is today?”.

The reporter, however, then let it slip: “There is only one answer to this question and his son Mick gave it in 2021 in one of his rare interviews: ‘I would give anything to talk to dad’. This sentence says it all about how he’s been his father for over 3500 days. It’s a hopeless case.”

Roger Benoit, therefore, has in fact confirmed the rumors circulated in recent years, which however have never been commented on by the champion’s family, which has always maintained the strictest secrecy about Michael Schumacher’s health conditions.

On the other hand, recently, Eddie Jordan, founder of the team for which the pilot raced, had declared: “Michael is there, but he isn’t there”.