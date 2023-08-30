In Metallica’s frenetic ode to 1983 headbanging, “Whiplash,” James Hetfield, the band’s guitarist and lead singer barks, “We’ll never stop, we’ll never give up, because we’re Metallica.” Somehow, through four decades marked by success, but also by death, addiction and at least a near implosion, the band has kept its word.

This year, Metallica released their eleventh full-length studio album, “72 Seasons.” Their debut LP, “Kill ‘Em All,” turned 40, just days before the quartet arrived in New Jersey for the first North American date of their M72 world tour. Metallica isn’t the only band to tour stadiums when its members are over 60, but not all bands perform songs that typically top 190 beats per minute.

How can a band stay fresh after having played, according to drummer Lars Ulrich’s count, “Master of Puppets” 1,697 times? The answer is constantly to “vary things up,” said Ulrich, who draws up the set lists on the day of each concert — a “safeguard against ending up on autopilot,” he added.

That was not always the case. “30 years ago, we took it very seriously to go out there and run a set, almost robotically,” Ulrich said.

Metallica—also consisting of guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo—began to change their encores and covers as their catalog continued to grow. About 20 years ago, the group made a point of never playing the same set list twice.

The dates of the M72 tour, which will run until September 2024, are organized around “non-repeat weekends”, with two shows in each city with two different line-ups and two different opening groups. (The band will play two weekends in Mexico City, where the tour concludes.)

“Varying things up” with the song list itself is a surprisingly complex affair. The band’s elaborate use of pyrotechnics, lighting, and interstitial audio-video, among other embellishments, have historically discouraged major roster changes.

Over time, the band developed what Ulrich called a “positioning” system based on the different “food groups” of the band’s songs, a reference to their feel and rhythm. For example, position 1 (of 16) on the M72 tour will always be a mid-upper-tempo fan favorite. Position 10 should always be a ballad, like “Nothing Else Matters.” It always closes with “Master of Puppets” or “Enter Sandman”.

Ulrich also keeps detailed data on what song the band has played and where, and tries to adapt the set list accordingly.

Like the band’s two most recent albums, “72 Seasons” continues Metallica’s return to the thrash-metal style that defined their early years, and the tour that supports it is light on covers and ballads, and heavy on heavy. .

Ulrich talked about the set list for that first show in New Jersey. These are excerpts from the conversation.

“’72 Seasons’ is the song that opens the most recent album. The title refers to the first 18 years of your life; It’s basically the idea that the first 72 seasons of your life shape who you become, for better or worse—and as you go through life, you try to expand on those experiences, or perhaps move away from them.”

“We are all very open about where we are with our moods and dealing with various levels of mental health. And that seems less taboo than it did, say, 20 or 30 years ago. I think James is getting more and more comfortable on stage talking about how he’s doing and how he’s feeling, and he often starts ‘Fade to Black’ with some personal thoughts or something that relates to how he is at the moment, in the spirit of sending good energy to the people who are receiving it from a place of struggle. And the message is that you are not alone and that we are in this together. I am an only child. All my life I have struggled with being a lonely outsider. And, you know, being in a band, doing concerts and all that is the best remedy to feel that I’m not alone.

“When we play it, the spirit of Cliff (Burton, a former bassist who died in a bus accident in 1986) is definitely present in the building. And Robert channels Cliff’s spirit into the role that he’s playing so incredibly well. It’s a beautiful moment.”

“’Master of Puppets’ is the song we’ve played the most live. He received a significant and unexpected boost last year when he was part of the ‘Stranger Things’ finale. Who would have thought that a song from 37 years ago that is over eight minutes long and quite heavy would resonate as it does among a new, younger generation of listeners? How cool is that?”

AUSTIN CONSIDER. THE NEW YORK TIMES