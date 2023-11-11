How is Mara Venier: the health conditions of the host of Domenica In

How is Mara Venier? The many fans of the host of Domenica In are wondering after knowing that tomorrow, November 12th, she will most likely not be able to host Domenica In. In fact, according to what TvBlog reports, the host has contracted Covid and would have a high fever.

In recent days, a strong flu hit Zia Mara and today (11 November), as her flu symptoms worsened, she underwent a Covid test which turned out to be positive. Mara Venier therefore tomorrow, almost certainly, she will not be able to host Sunday’s episode number nine. Instead of her, a collage of past episodes of the Rai 1 Sunday afternoon program should be broadcast. A sort of “Better than”. But how is Mara Venier? The TvBlog presenter confirmed the rumors that began circulating today evening regarding her state of health. An ailment that turned out to be more serious than expected, after the flu symptoms became increasingly severe in recent days. However, everything is going well with Mara Venier who has already started treatment in order to recover as soon as possible.

When he returns

It is not known when Mara Venier will be able to return to the air with her Domenica In, but – most likely – she should be back healthy in view of the next episode scheduled for November 19th. Where to watch Domenica In live on TV and live streaming? The show hosted by Mara Venier awaits you on Rai 1 every Sunday afternoon starting at 2 pm. With her many guests from the world of entertainment but not only. Not just TV. It is also possible to follow everything in live streaming on RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone for free via an internet connection