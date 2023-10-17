He thought he would die, that he would never be able to sing again. His doctors thought so too. Madonna’s long outburst after her illness

For the first time, Madonna she opened up to her much-loved audience, talking about the illness that forced her to move away from the world of music for a while.

The singer indulged in a long rant, telling what she was forced to endure those days. She was hit by a ‘bacterial infection and admitted to the intensive care unit. She was unable to perform during the tour scheduled for July 15th.

The doctors subjected her to very strong care, Madonna risked her life. Fortunately, she managed to save herself, fight back and return home. The rehabilitation was long and painful, for a long time the star remained in bed, weak and overcome by nausea, as a source close to the family had said.

Today the singer took care of reassuring her numerous fans, who have supported her all along, prayed for her and sent her messages full of love.

Madonna’s words

It’s been a crazy year for me. I didn’t think I would make it, neither did my doctors. I forgot five days of my life or death. I really don’t know where I was. Then I thought, ‘I have to be there for my kids. I have to survive for them.’

Even today Madonna thinks back to those days, she doesn’t remember much, she was scared and was certain that she wouldn’t never went back to singing again. The doctors thought so too.

The star wanted to thank the numerous people who have been close to her in recent months and who have given her the strength to get up and return to the stage. Now, as you yourself pointed out, theonly goal is his health and become stronger, so as to take back his usual life. He must do it, for the love of his children, who they have need their mother.