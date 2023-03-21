The motions of no confidence fell short in the National Assembly. But the appeal filed by the Liot group, which failed to achieve its goal by just nine votes, cast doubt on Emmanuel Macron’s current political strength. In the streets, the French unions have already announced new massive demonstrations for March 23. Both inside and outside Parliament, the scenarios are complex for the French president.

“The government is already dead in the eyes of the French,” said Mathilde Panot, leader of the France Insoumise party, moments after the close results of the vote on the vote of no confidence against the French government were announced.

The failure of appeals backed by parties from across the French political spectrum —from the extreme right to the left, passing through the centrists— It means that the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, will continue in office and that the reform has jumped the last parliamentary hurdle to be implemented.

But the victory, far from making Macron’s officials happy, worries a large sector of the Government. One of the motions of no confidence, the one presented by the independent group Liot, was not expected to have 278 votes in the French chamber, just nine short of the 287 votes needed to remove the prime minister.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the National Assembly in Paris on November 28, 2022. © AFP / Emmanuel Dunand

The results have revealed a weakness of macronism in Parliament, greater than what many expected. And although the position of the president, Emmanuel Macron, was not in direct danger before the motion —if approved, it would only have affected the prime minister— his figure has come out weakened.

Everything seems to indicate that the perception of the French people towards the president has drastically worsened since the decision to use 49.3 to approve his flagship policy.

“The motion of no confidence is a sign of weakness”

For Eugénie Richard, a professor and researcher at the Externado de Colombia University, the most recent events regarding the pension reform have shaken the president’s political strength.

“The motion of no confidence shows that Emmanuel Macron’s government has been unable to rally the French, or convince political forces other than his followers that the political project is worth it,” Richard told France 24.

Demonstrators protest against the forced approval of the pension reform by the Government, on March 20, 2023 in Strasbourg. © AFP / Frederick Florin

In addition, he stressed that this parliamentary decision was to be expected since the Executive’s determination to approve the controversial law by decree, which seeks to raise the retirement age of French workers from 62 to 64 years.

A part of the citizenry not only perceives the pension reform with disgust —70% of the French reject the controversial law, according to surveys such as that of ‘praise‘—they are also disenchanted with the president.

“The French perceived from before that Macron was a person who despised them and who did not listen to the streets, to the people. What just happened confirms and aggravates this opinion,” says Richard.

A firefighter tries to put out a dumpster fire near the Opera Garnier during a spontaneous demonstration against the pension reform, March 20, 2023. © AFP / Christophe Archambault

What awaits Macron and his pension reform?

The French Government is facing a Legislative Power that is extremely hostile to its policies which, before the announcement of the pension reform, had already blocked several of its initiatives.

The law that has France in suspense is very close to being implemented, although there are still political moves to reverse it. The parliamentary opposition is expected to file legal challenges against the law before the Constitutional Council on Tuesday.

In the event that it does not proceed before the Council, there is one last alternative: to call a popular referendum to discuss the law. This process would require the collection of 4.87 million signatures in nine months. A process that is usually complex, but that seems possible in the current situation.

Protesters hold a banner reading “A no is a no” during a demonstration in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 17, 2023. © AFP / Philippe Lopez

In addition to the parliamentary chaos, the constant citizen demonstrations in multiple French cities put the credibility and stability of the Government on a thread.

Macron is in his second presidential term and will be at the head of the Executive until 2027. However, the parliamentary division and the discontent in the streets could make the remaining years the most complicated in his political career.

With local media