If you are wondering as Lourdes Ciccone, the daughter of Madonna, is today, because you remember her very young and rebellious with her unibrow and mustache clearly visible, you will be surprised. Today she is a beautiful woman, always a bit rebellious and against the tide. After all, we could expect nothing else from Miss Ciccone’s eldest daughter.

In the first photos made public when she was older, a lot of criticism rained down, precisely because of her thick eyebrows and mustache which obviously were not her priority. The teenager did not have an easy life, given the haters who enjoy targeting the children of celebrities on social media.

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, born on 14 October 1996, is the daughter of one of the best known and most loved singers in the world. It can’t be easy being Madonna’s daughter. And also of his father, Carlos Leon, a personal trainer of Cuban origins.

Lourdes Ciccone, who has four brothers (Rocco, Mercy and David Banda, sons of Madonna, and Meeka, son of father Carlos) after having attended the French school in London, graduating from the New York show school at the base of Saranno Famosi, today is student of the University of Michigan, where he studies theater, music and dance.

He also changed his style and look, saying goodbye to the mustache and careless eyebrows. So the haters no longer have anything to hold onto, if not a beautiful girl, daughter of art, who faces the world with all the curiosity of her youth.

How is Lourdes Ciccone today? Very different, but because it has grown

It’s been a while since she was a teenager dealing with such a famous mom. Today he has found his way, also in terms of his style.

What do you say, isn’t Lourdes Ciccone just beautiful? Don’t worry, he hasn’t stopped being rebellious: do you remember his armpits?